CUI Global Subsidiary Orbital Gas Systems Secures Purchase Order for Services in Excess of $900,000 from Major UK Gas Network Operator

HOUSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUI Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CUI) wholly-owned Energy subsidiary, Orbital Gas Systems ("Orbital" or the "Company"), announced today that it has been awarded a purchase order valued at more than $900,000 (£730,000) under an existing framework agreement with a major UK gas network operator (the "Operator"). Under the terms of the purchase order, Orbital will undertake the service, repair and calibration of equipment installed at 23 of the Operator's sites in the UK for a period of one year.

Orbital President Nicholas Clough, stated, "This most recent order is testament to Orbital's capabilities and those of our exceptional service team and its ability to deliver ongoing support of complex analytical equipment at a world-class level of service. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship with this operator, one of Orbital's longest standing and most important customers."

About CUI Global, Inc.

CUI Global, Inc. is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies. From Orbital Gas Systems' advanced GasPT® platform targeting the energy sector, to CUI Inc.'s digital power platform serving the networking and telecom space, CUI Global and its subsidiaries have built a diversified portfolio of industry leading technologies that touch many markets. As a publicly traded company, shareholders are able to participate in the opportunities, revenues, and profits generated by the products, technologies, and market channels of CUI Global and its subsidiaries. But most importantly, a commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors and global community.

About Orbital Gas Systems

Orbital Gas Systems, (Orbital) has offices in the United Kingdom and Houston, Texas. For over 30 years, Orbital has developed its portfolio of products, services and resources to offer a diverse range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing and automotive industries. Orbital's internationally recognized expertise in the natural gas industry, including bringing together the patented VE Technology® with the ground-breaking GasPT device, offers natural gas operators and users a comprehensive engineering array for the next generation of energy metering systems. Orbital is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUI Global, Inc.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information with respect to these and other factors, which could materially affect the company and its operations, are included in certain forms the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

