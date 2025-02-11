Cubresa and Siemens Healthineers Sign Global Master Interface Agreement for the Cubresa BrainPET™ Scanner

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubresa is pleased to announce that it has signed a global Master Interface Agreement with Siemens Healthineers. The agreement is a broad contract designed to support development efforts and compatibility testing of the Cubresa BrainPET™ scanner in Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM MRI scanners of all field strengths.

"Cubresa is proud to enter into this partnership with Siemens Healthineers," said James Schellenberg, PhD, Founder and CEO of Cubresa "Our company has built a foundation on delivering innovative, high-quality PET scanners to our customers worldwide, and the relationship between Cubresa and Siemens Healthineers will build on this foundation. We look forward to many years of collaboration."

The contract will initially focus on the Siemens Healthineers MAGNETOM Terra and Terra.X 7T MRI scanners, with other field strengths and models to follow.

The Cubresa BrainPET is a medical device designed to expand the capabilities of MRI scanners by enabling brain-optimized simultaneous PET/MR imaging. The BrainPET's unique, low-profile retrofit design is a cost-effective way to incorporate PET into existing MR suites, meaning that no new imaging suite is required. As a removable insert, the Cubresa BrainPET ensures imaging centres can conduct PET/MRI scans when required and then revert to MRI-only scanning as needed. The BrainPET enables hybrid imaging to be conducted in a single session, offering a streamlined patient experience.

About the Cubresa BrainPET

The Cubresa BrainPET is a PET insert dedicated to the human brain imaging marketplace. The system retrofits into new and installed MRI scanners of all field strengths and is designed for use by clinical and research sites that want the advantages of simultaneous PET/MR imaging. The Cubresa BrainPET is being developed for the evaluation and monitoring of neurological diseases and disorders including brain cancers, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease. The BrainPET is an investigational device and is not yet available for commercial sale.

About Cubresa Inc.

Cubresa Inc., based in Canada, is a world leader in brain imaging and develops innovative preclinical and clinical PET inserts for MRI. Cubresa's industry-leading technology provides researchers and clinicians at leading universities, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies with the tools to visualize and measure biochemical processes at the molecular level.

