CTI Questions the Industry's Pass-or-Fail Culture, Urges Shift Toward Long-Term Trader Development

News provided by

CTI

18 Sep, 2025, 10:38 GMT

City Traders Imperium is rethinking how traders are evaluated, focusing on long-term growth and support, not rigid pass-or-fail metrics.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Traders Imperium  is calling for a change in how prop firms evaluate traders, challenging the industry's reliance on high-pressure, pass-or-fail challenges. As traders face growing burnout and low success rates, CTI is shifting toward an internal model focused on long-term growth and consistent support.

While challenge-based models remain the default across most prop firms, research suggests they often fall short in preparing traders for long-term success.

A 2024 industry report by Swiset found that nearly 80% of traders fail single-phase evaluations , and only around 7% of challenge participants ever reach a funded payout. Many traders cite not just performance difficulties, but psychological fatigue and a lack of meaningful feedback as barriers to growth.

Rather than introducing a new product or replacing traditional models altogether, CTI is refining its approach, emphasizing clearer performance tracking, more education, and a structure that allows traders to improve over time, even if they don't pass on the first try.

"The traditional pass-or-fail model sets up barriers to growth," said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium.

"We're reimagining evaluation as a learning journey, because trading is a discipline that takes time to master, not a test to clear in one go."

CTI's direction reflects a broader shift in trader sentiment. As more individuals look to build sustainable careers in trading, not just chase fast funding, expectations around support, transparency, and mental resilience are rising. A growing number of firms are beginning to experiment with tiered models and coaching, though few have moved beyond the standard pass/fail format.

For CTI, the shift is about rebalancing the relationship between structure and support. While formal evaluations remain part of the process, the company believes the industry can offer a better path forward for traders who treat the craft seriously.

Learn more at: citytradersimperium.com

About City Traders Imperium

Founded in 2018, City Traders Imperium (CTI) offers flexible funding programs, scalable capital, and practical support for traders focused on building long-term careers. With fast payouts, clear evaluation criteria, and a trader-first philosophy, CTI has become a trusted partner in an industry that continues to evolve.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2773958/CTI_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

CTI Acquires Candeo Vision of London, United Kingdom

CTI, the largest privately held audiovisual integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired Candeo Vision of London, UK. The company boasts ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics