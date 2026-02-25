CTH Invest Group reports Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 Financial Year

BRUSSELS, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CTH Invest Group, through its holding company CTH Invest S.A., an affiliated party of the Ferrero Group, approved the Consolidated Financial Statements for the 2024/2025 financial year, which ended on August 31, 2025.

The CTH Invest Group — comprising Ferrara Candy Company Inc., Fine Biscuits Company (FBC) S.A., and Fox's Burton's Company (FBC) UK Ltd. — delivered strong performance, closing the 2024/2025 financial year with consolidated revenues of EUR3.25 billion, up 9.9% from the previous year.

Gross profit reached EUR1.1 billion, underscoring the Group's solid operational foundation, disciplined execution, and successful portfolio strategy. The operating result amounted to EUR102 million, reflecting a marked improvement compared to the previous year.

Growth was fueled by strong organic performance driven by portfolio innovation and strategic acquisitions. These results underscore the continued success of the Group's entrepreneurial vision and strategic direction under the leadership of its ultimate Shareholder, Giovanni Ferrero.

Key developments and significant milestones in 2024/2025 include:

Ferrara delivered strong product innovation with new NERDS® Gummy Clusters formats, freeze–dried assortments from SweeTARTS®, Lemonhead® and Spree®, experiential seasonal launches such as BRACH'S® Candy Corn Suite, and expanded texture–driven offerings like Lemonhead® Ropes.

Fox's Burton's Company continued to elevate its innovation momentum, launching Maryland® S'wich—the UK's only chocolate–chip sandwich cookie—while leveraging the Fox's® Chocolately masterbrand to tap into the Dubai–chocolate trend with its new Dubai–style Indulgent Creams. The company also introduced Rocky® Stack'd, marking the brand's first-ever sandwich bar.

Fine Biscuits Company's Délichoc® marked a key milestone in its brand restage, focusing its innovation pipeline on reinforcing brand impact particularly among younger consumers.

Strengthening its omnichannel footprint, Ferrara deepened consumer engagement through strategic partnerships like a new alliance with U.S. Soccer and a new ad for the Big Game.

Fine Biscuits Company's continued investments in its industrial footprint upgraded and expanded production capabilities, supporting sustainable growth.

Completion of the acquisition of Nonni's Bakery in the U.S. on October 1, 2024.

The acquisition announcement of CPK Group, whose portfolio includes iconic candy and chocolate brands such as Carambar, Lutti, Krema, Poulain, Vichy and Terry's, brings together beloved names whose heritage and timeless appeal have earned generations of loyal consumers.

Guido Giannotta, Director at CTH Invest S.A. said, "This financial year we achieved solid growth, reinforced our leadership in the sugar and premium biscuits categories, and expanded our presence and offerings in key markets. In July 2025, we announced the planned acquisition of CPK Group in France, which was closed in October 2025 and will be reflected in the 2025/2026 financial year. The CTH Invest Group's performance highlights its strength amid heightened competitive conditions, demonstrates sustained financial resilience with robust cash flow and provides headroom for continued investment and sustainable growth. In addition to revenue gains, we expanded production capacity and global workforce, reinforcing the Group's strategic ambition and long-term vision."

The Group operated 28 manufacturing plants spanning four continents as of August 31, 2025. During the period, the Group's global average workforce reached 14,004 employees, excluding CPK Group's employees.

About CTH Invest S.A.

CTH Invest S.A. is a Ferrero-affiliated Belgian Holding Company that owns Ferrara and Nonni's Bakery in the U.S., Fox's & Burton's Biscuits in the U.K. and Fine Biscuits Company in Belgium. Ferrero Group and its affiliates are the world's third-largest player in the chocolate confectionery market and hold the second position globally in the sweet biscuits category.