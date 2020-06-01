CTFN Expands Market-Leading News Service with Addition of Michael Bow

WESTPORT, Connecticut, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CTFN, a market-leading publication focused on mergers and acquisitions, complex regulatory matters, and event-driven investment topics, is delighted to announce the addition of Michael Bow to its European reporting team, effective today.

Bow brings to CTFN a wealth of expertise in investigative journalism and investor-oriented news and will contribute his talents as a Brussels-based reporter to the publication covering deals before the European Commission as well as the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

As CTFN enriches its coverage, Bow's reporting will augment the depth and quality of the reporting for which CTFN has become known.

"I'm looking forward to breaking agenda setting news on major M&A deals and giving the perspective from Brussels and the City of London. I can't wait to start working with Jon, Reuben and the brilliant team at CTFN," said Bow.

CTFN's operating committee headed by executive editor Jonathan Spitzer remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Michael to our team as we expand CTFN. Michael shares our passion for investigative journalism and our dedication to the highest quality news and analysis."

Michael is based in Brussels and previously spent 10 years in London writing about the City. He was City Correspondent at the Evening Standard between 2015 and 2020 covering insurance, fund management, and the M&A beat. Before that he wrote for daily free sheet City A.M. covering private equity and hedge funds and began his financial reporting career in the trade press writing about institutional pensions for Incisive Media. He holds a BA from the University of Birmingham and an Msc from the University of Oxford.

Bow and Spitzer are available for comment.

To arrange a call or meeting with CTFN or to learn about subscription options please contact info@ctfn.news or +1 203 635 6555.

About CTFN: Founded to provide differentiated reporting on mergers and acquisitions, complex regulatory matters, and event-driven investment topics, CTFN's outstanding team of journalists and analysts bring an informed and experienced perspective to the world's leading investors and deal professionals. For more information visit us at https://ctfn.news.

