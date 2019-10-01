CTFN Expands its Innovative News Service with Addition of Reuben Miller

WESTPORT, Connecticut, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CTFN, a market-leading publication focused on mergers and acquisitions, complex regulatory matters, and event-driven investment topics, is delighted to announce the addition of Reuben Miller to its team, effective today.

Miller brings to CTFN a wealth of expertise in investigative journalism and investor-oriented news and will contribute his talents as a reporter and editor to the publication. Miller will also join CTFN's operating committee.

Miller shares CTFN's passion for investigative reporting on layered, fast-moving stories. As CTFN broadens the scope of its coverage, Miller's insights will augment the depth and quality of the reporting for which CTFN has become known.

"CTFN has found a sweet spot of high quality, focused, and timely reporting on pressing issues in the M&A and special situations universe," Miller said. "I am thrilled to join such an energetic and driven group of reporters and analysts and to contribute to this fantastic enterprise. I look forward to working with CTFN's team as we grow."

CTFN's operating committee headed by executive editor Jonathan Spitzer remarked, "We are delighted to welcome Reuben to our team as we expand CTFN. Reuben shares our passion for investigative journalism and our dedication to the highest quality news and analysis. As CTFN looks to new markets, Reuben will help develop the publication's coverage of the incisive news investors value most."

Miller began his career with the Washington, D.C., bureau of DealReporter, at the time a product of the Financial Times. During his tenure, Miller conceptualized and launched PaRR, an innovative regulatory and policy-focused publication serving investors, legal advisers, and regulators. Miller was crucial to the launch of the event-driven news service within Reorg Research, and most recently worked as a research director at United First Partners.

Miller and Spitzer are available for comment.

