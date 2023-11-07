CRYSTAL SKI HOLIDAYS TEAMS UP WITH BIG ZUU TO CREATE 'PISTE PLATES' RECIPES

New research reveals that only 8% of UK adults associate ski holidays with good food

TV chef and rapper had a taster of the slopes and has created three mountain-inspired recipes to highlight the culinary scene in the mountains

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the forthcoming ski season, TV chef and rapper, Big Zuu, is getting everyone prepped and ready to try out his new mountain dishes – dubbed 'Piste Plates' – on their ski trips this winter. New research commissioned by Crystal found that just 8% of UK adults associate ski and snowboarding holidays with good food or a culinary scene, decreasing to 3% for those who have never skied before. In comparison, two fifths (42%) associate city breaks with good food, with cruises closely followed at 38%.

Crystal Ski Holidays - Piste Plates - Tubsey, Zuu and Hyder at lunch Big Zuu cooking

Therefore, Big Zuu, who is known for his TV show, 'Big Zuu's Big Eats' has teamed up with the UK's leading ski tour operator, Crystal Ski Holidays, to develop three delicious dishes that skiers and snowboarders can recreate on their next ski holiday, or even at home, to bring some serious flair to the kitchen and to highlight to travellers that there are more ways to enjoy the mountain than simply skiing or snowboarding.

Big Zuu has created the knock-out meals and tasty treats which can be enjoyed while soaking up the views of the mountainous landscapes. The dishes, named the 'Jheez Straw Tartiflex', 'Raclette Burger Stack' and the 'French Toast Mountain' are all about keeping things simple, while being packed full of flavour. The self-taught chef has designed the recipes using ingredients found locally in ski resorts, making sure they're quick and simple to whip up, all while being infused with his signature style.

Zuu and his two friends, Tubsey and Hyder, had a taster of the slopes while putting his selection of mountain-inspired recipes to the test. However, designing his Piste Plates recipes was not the only activity on the agenda during their stay in the French resort of Avoriaz. Continuing with the food theme, Zuu and friends made the most of the tasty local cuisine by sampling the culinary delights while dining out, trying traditional fare such as cheese fondue and tartiflette, and ski resort favourites, burgers and pasta dishes.

The trio also enjoyed the best of what a ski holiday has to offer – both on and off the piste. Tubsey and Hyder were both first-time skiers, and the friends hit the slopes together, learning the basics and enjoying the beautiful mountain scenery, while also making time for a toboggan race and finishing off the day with après ski at the legendary La Folie Douce.

Big Zuu commented, "Food is love and a great way to bring people together – and that's exactly what this trip with Tubsey and Hyder did. I wanted to create recipes that people can easily make on a ski holiday if they're staying in self-catered accommodation, drawing on classic ingredients you can find in the local shops and giving the dish a Big Zuu twist. Cooking and eating all the amazing food was a great way to get that well-needed energy for all the activities on offer in the mountains.

He continued, "Tubsey and Hyder had never skied before, and even though they picked it up quickly, we're all big foodies so having time to cook and try out the food scene together was a highlight of the trip. That is what I love about skiing and there's no other feeling like it, there are beautiful views, you eat together, you ski together, and you're laughing because someone is falling over, but that's what it's all about – having fun and making memories."

To find out more about the recipes, visit: Mountain dishes by Big Zuu | Ski-Buzz | Crystal Ski

Big Zuu travelled to Avoriaz with Crystal Ski Holidays. For more information, visit: https://www.crystalski.co.uk

Images can be downloaded here: https://we.tl/t-NnMv0gYsed

About the research

The research was conducted by Opinium between 13 and 17 October 2023 and was based on a survey sample of 2,000 UK adults.

ABOUT CRYSTAL SKI HOLIDAYS

Part of the TUI Group, Crystal Ski Holidays is the UK's leading ski package holiday provider taking customers to more than 120 resorts in 14 countries across Europe, North America and Japan flying from over 18 UK airports. All packages include flights, transfers and accommodation, and are covered by ABTA and ATOL protection.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269150/Crystal_Ski_Holidays_Piste_Plates.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2269151/Crystal_Ski_Holidays_Cooking.jpg