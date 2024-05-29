Crystal Cabin Award goes to Qantas and Diehl Aviation

Qantas and Diehl Aviation win the coveted trophy in the Passenger Comfort category with their unique Wellbeing Zone

LAUPHEIM, Germany, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qantas and Diehl Aviation are proud to announce that their joint innovation, the Wellbeing Zone, has won the prestigious Crystal Cabin Award in the "Passenger Comfort" category. This award recognizes outstanding innovations and technological advancements in the aviation industry that enhance the passenger experience.

The Wellbeing Zone on Qantas' Project Sunrise flight redefines comfort and sets new standards for all passengers on ultra-long-haul flights. Scientifically designed to address hydration, nourishment, prolonged sitting, jetlag, and sustainability, this unique zone transcends class distinctions. Qantas and Diehl Aviation pioneer a lightweight, energy-efficient solution for comfortable ultra-long-haul flights for up to 22 hours.

The Wellbeing Zone is positioned between economy and premium economy, making this zone easily accessible for all passengers. The spacious door 3 area enhances passenger wellbeing, offering space to stand and stretch. Special leaners invite passengers to relax. Furthermore, a dedicated self-serve station features a touchless water dispenser and snacks and drinks specially selected for hydration and refreshment. Ultra-thin glass doors, advanced lighting, vacuum insulation, and innovative manufacturing methods significantly reduce the weight and space required.

Jörg Schuler, CEO Diehl Aviation: "We are incredibly proud to have won the Crystal Cabin Award together with Qantas for the Wellbeing Zone! With this solution, we are significantly enhancing the flight experience to make ultra-long-haul flights even more enjoyable for all passengers. This success shows the importance of a constructive and cooperative partnership with our customer Qantas."

To bring Qantas' vision of compact and lightweight cabin components to life, Qantas and Diehl Aviation collaborated closely, forming an interdisciplinary team addressing the challenge. New materials and manufacturing techniques were developed and introduced to achieve the lightweight design goals: Using cutting-edge computational fluid dynamics, the team significantly reduced development time, weight and noise levels. Together with state-of-the-art vacuum panels and industry-first insulated double-glazed doors, insulation thickness was reduced by a factor of 3 to 4, gaining 2 inches in width and depth. This reclaimed valuable floor space for passengers.

The collaboration also led to the introduction of real glass doors with only 2 mm thickness – halving door weight. The use of advanced components, such as the Diehl Aviation's Air Refrigeration Unit, ensures energy-efficient galley cooling. All these improvements combined resulted in roughly 40 kg saved per unit, leading to a reduction of CO2 emissions.

About Diehl Aviation

Diehl Aviation is a global partner for the aviation industry. The supplier is recognized as a pioneer, driving innovation and enabling the future of flying. Diehl Aviation aims to make travel safer and more comfortable, save valuable resources, and present ground-breaking solutions to customers in all business areas. Diehl Aviation is a corporate division of Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG. Diehl Aviation (including Diehl Aerospace, a joint venture with Thales) is a leading system supplier of aircraft system and cabin solutions and currently has over 4,400 employees. Its customers include leading aircraft manufacturers Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer, military partners, manufacturers of eVTOL aircraft, and airlines and operators of commercial and business aircraft worldwide.

Contacts:

Guido van Geenen, Vice President Corporate Communications

guido.vangeenen@diehl.com

Phone: +49 5805 1724

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2423307/4731312/Diehl_Aviation_Logo.jpg