CryptoFights integrates Fabriik Weave to manage player crypto swaps

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoFights, as the name would suggest, is a peer-to-peer fighting game where players use strategy, logic, and probability to win crypto rewards. In recent months a huge surge in both users (over 50,000 to date) and transactions (peaking, so far, at over 1.2 million transactions in a single day) led the company to seek out a solution to handle its ever-increasing turnover.

Fabriik Weave allows end-users to perform all actions of a crypto-to-crypto exchange including onboarding, trade quotes, execution, and settlement, with confirmations fully managed.

CryptoFights has integrated the Weave API into its platform so players can trade seamlessly, in real-time, without needing to leave the game – a key benefit for gaming sites. With low minimum trades of just US$5 in crypto, and players don't need to use or install a new crypto wallet as the Weave app will work with players' existing wallet(s).

Crypto-to-crypto: Initially supporting seven cryptocurrencies including BSV, this will be expanded to 19, with fiat on/off-ramps coming soon this year.

Glen Broomfield, General Manager of Fabriik Weave said: "To have a client like FYX Gaming so early in our journey is the best proof of concept we could have hoped for. It validates that Weave is able to handle large volumes of transactions - a service we can offer to any type of organization that requires the ability to exchange digital assets."

Adam Kling, CEO of CryptoFights, added: "Now that we have a scalable transaction system the sky is the limit for how much we can expand on our already popular gaming platform."

Risk Warning: Trading in cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You should consider whether you understand how cryptocurrencies work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

The Weave API allows businesses to integrate a simple, configurable, crypto-to-crypto exchange with the front-end design of their existing site, so their customers can trade crypto in just three steps without leaving their site. Alternatively, businesses can host the Weave widget for free on their sites by simply copying and pasting a snippet of code.

