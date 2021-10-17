Crypto ELONGATE Officially Reveals Its Tech Roadmap, Wins Award For Best Social Impact Project 2021

In their keynote speech titled The Future of Philanthropy , Hasan and Alex revealed Elongate's tech roadmap that is composed of innovative solutions that make up Elongate's Earn+Give Ecosystem . The speech signaled the upcoming launch of 5 interrelated tech products centered around the Elongate token – the Crypto Lightning Exchange, Elongate Spark, Elongate Stretch, Social Impact Management Platform, and Elongate Games and Collectibles. Various pieces of information about Elongate's tech plans were spread across social media leading to the conference, and a preview of their conference talk can be found in Elongate's official YouTube channel .

According to new details on the elongate.cc hub, the Crypto Lightning Exchange is an enterprise wallet management system directly integrated with Salesforce that allows its native clients to leverage cryptocurrency transfers in their current sales processes. Elongate Stretch is a streaming service with compelling on-demand original series, podcasts, and documentaries. Content creators large and small will collaborate in this platform to create viral media that makes the world a better place. The Social Impact Management Platform is a radically transparent platform that is open to all charities around the world for showcasing and documenting social impact. Charities and NGOs that receive donations will provide direct updates, funds tracking, and create new opportunities for fundraising directly with their patrons.

The Elongate Spark is a social media platform where users can like and share social impact causes, accelerate fundraising campaigns, and communicate with passionate supporters around the world. Finally, Elongate Global is also in the works of developing mobile games integrated with its Elongate token and gamification mechanics that bridge its mission of earning and giving. Exclusive collectible NFTs are also in development that integrate with the gaming products and provide various exclusive access points.

Elongate's CTO, Hasan Aziz, said: "We are extremely proud to finally announce the Elongate ecosystem. This is the start of a new chapter where we bring social impact to the next level." "In just 6 months, we have been able to disrupt and redefine what it means to bring social impact on the blockchain. The launch of the Elongate ecosystem shall further our initiatives to make a difference in the world, with financial incentives for the investor" Elongate CBO, Alexander Gambon, added.

During the expo's awarding ceremonies, Elongate was awarded Best Social Impact Project on the Blockchain, a culmination of Elongate's socially impactful initiatives. The conference was attended by various tech and blockchain luminaries and leaders of other token projects.

Media Contact:

Gene Rhode

Head of Public Relations

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1662064/The_Elongate_Ecosystem.jpg

Related Links

https://www.elongate.cc/



SOURCE ELONGATE