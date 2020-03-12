Crypto Earn: Now Earn up to 6% p.a. on XTZ Deposits, Paid in XTZ

Crypto Earn now supports 19 coins including BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BNB, TUSD, PAX, USDC, MCO, BAT, LINK, CRO, MKR, DAI, PAXG, EOS, XLM, ATOM with the addition of XTZ. Interest is paid out weekly in the coin deposited with flexible, 1-month or 3-month terms available. Users earn more by staking at least 500 MCO.

Note: For US users, both deposit and withdrawal of XTZ and Crypto Earn deposit in XTZ are initially available in 38 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Tezos (XTZ) is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve by upgrading itself. It aims at combining a self-correcting protocol and on-chain governance to manage network modifications. Tezos offers a platform to create smart contracts and build decentralized applications. Using Proof-of-Stake as its consensus mechanism, any stakeholder of Tezos can participate in the consensus process and be rewarded by the protocol itself for contributing to the security and stability of the network.

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

