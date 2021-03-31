Crypto.com Visa Card Spending Grew 55% Per User in 2020, Online Spending Up 117%

As the pandemic began spreading globally early last year, spending with the Crypto.com Visa Card followed a similar trajectory to the OECD's Consumer Confidence Index (see chart below), with drops in both occurring in the first four months of 2020. As consumer confidence returned (yellow line), Crypto.com Visa Card spending per user (blue line) recovered quickly, ending the year with 55% more spending than 2019.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478804/Crypto_com_Spending_Index_Infographic.jpg

Spending Categories

Among all spending categories for the Crypto.com Visa Card in 2020, groceries saw the most growth, increasing from 17% to 20% during the year. Meanwhile, the share of spending on restaurants and transportation fell below 10% (see chart below).

Spending habits were also impacted by border restrictions and quarantine measures, as billions of people were forced to limit travel and in-person activities. Compared to overall growth, housing and household goods spending rose 47% in 2020, while spending on hotels and dining fell behind with -21% growth.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1478805/Crypto_com_Spending_Categories_Infographic.jpg

Additionally, 2020 spending on travel, dining, and ticketing all saw significantly negative growth, with ticketing experiencing the worst decline at -50% since 2019.

Online vs. In-Store

Overall, online spending with the Crypto.com Visa Card grew 117% relative to overall growth. Despite the pandemic, in-store spending also rose, but by a more moderate 33%, indicating an overall increase of card usage for a wide range of purchases.

The Crypto.com Visa Card Consumer Spending Insights Report for 2020 also looks at top food delivery platforms and supermarkets/department stores by region:

Region Top Food Delivery Platforms Top Supermarkets & Department Stores UK & Europe Uber Eats, Just Eat, Deliveroo Lidle, Tesco, Aldi North America DoorDash, Uber Eats, Instacart Walmart, Kroger, Publix APAC GrabFood, foodpanda, Uber Eats Woolworths, FairPrice, Aldi

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "As our Crypto.com Visa Card availability continues to expand globally, so too are the ways in which people are using it. This granular spending data gives tremendous insight into where, how, and for what purchases the card is being used globally, and reveals significant spending behavioral changes driven by the pandemic. We're excited by the diversity of transactions shown in the data, as crypto continues its mainstream push and as we continue to expand what is already the most widely available card of its kind into more markets."

First introduced in Singapore in 2018, the Crypto.com Visa Card is the largest Visa card program of its kind, and is currently available in the U.S., Canada, 31 countries in Europe, and the APAC. Last month, Crypto.com expanded its partnership with Visa, which granted the company Visa principal membership. This new partnership enables Crypto.com to begin direct issuance of its card in Australia, and allows the company to have a direct relationship with cardholders. Crypto.com plans to scale its card program to many more markets around the world, and began offering virtual cards in Europe this month, so users can start spending without waiting for their physical cards to arrive.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com today serves over 10 million customers with the world's fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world's largest crypto card program — the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Recently launched, Crypto.com NFT is the premier platform for collecting and trading NFTs, curated carefully from the worlds of art, design, entertainment, sports.

Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks.

Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 1,000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com