Crypto.com Promotes Eric Anziani to Chief Operating Officer

In his time with the company, Eric has been instrumental in the conceptualization and implementation of the company's major initiatives, in particular the Crypto.com Chain. He is focused on driving excellence across the organization, promoting a data-driven culture and putting our customers and community at the center of what we do.

As COO, Eric will provide company-wide leadership, management and vision, as he helps guide Crypto.com in the execution of growth-focused strategies. The newly appointed COO commented: "I'm thrilled to work alongside so many exceptionally talented colleagues to bring the vision of cryptocurrency in every wallet to life, as we continue to build and roll-out products that help drive cryptocurrency adoption."

Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "Eric leads with true founder mentality and relentless, data-driven execution. He has the rare ability to see the 30,000 feet strategic picture and execute even the most complex projects with mind-blowing attention to detail. As a company, we're very fortunate to have talent of Eric's caliber onboard, allowing us to promote from within as the business goes through rapid growth phase."

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

