Crypto.com Pay Checkout Plugin Now Available for 500,000 WooCommerce Merchants

Powered by the Crypto.com's PCI:DSS level 1 compliant platform, the Crypto.com Pay Checkout plugin safeguards customer payment data, providing merchants peace of mind while offering customers the option to pay in cryptocurrencies. Customers making CRO payments to merchants will receive up to 10% cashback in CRO in their Crypto.com wallet.

Visit www.crypto.com/pay to learn more.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1001767/Crypto_com_X_WooCommerce.jpg

SOURCE Crypto.com