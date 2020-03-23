Crypto.com Partners With Oveit

Enabling Cryptocurrency Payments for over 3,500 Offline and Virtual Event Organizers

HONG KONG, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, and Oveit, an innovative fintech company offering a one-stop-shop solution for experience ecosystems, announced a strategic partnership including the integration of Crypto.com Pay on Oveit's payment platform. With the integration, over 3,500 offline and virtual events organizers can utilize Oveit's platform to accept cryptocurrency payments from over 1.5 million event attendants via Crypto.com Pay.

With Crypto.com Pay Checkout integrated on the Oveit platform, event organizers using the Oveit platform can now accept BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP and CRO. Cryptocurrencies received can be instantly converted to fiat currencies of choice for event organizers who do not wish to be exposed to the exchange rate volatility.

To celebrate this new partnership, customers making payments using Crypto.com Pay to events powered by Oveit will receive up to 10% cashback in CRO in their Crypto.com App wallet from now till 31 Jul 2020. Oveit is also offering a commission waiver to event organizers on ticket purchase payments received via Crypto.com Pay Checkout till the end of the year.

Powered by the Crypto.com's CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliant platform, Crypto.com Pay Checkout safeguards customer payment data, providing event organizers peace of mind while offering customers the option to pay in cryptocurrencies.

About Oveit

Oveit provides Economy as a Service tools for events, venues and smart communities. Using Oveit event planners can sell tickets, manage registration and access control and set up cashless payments in their venues.

Oveit's distributed ledger technology creates an Edge Payments (payments at the edge of the cloud) ecosystem that is fast, secure, and always on. Visitors can top up a digital wallet and use it for a customized purchasing experience. Oveit helps events, retail companies and hospitality venues to onboard vendors and buyers, track visitor behavior both online and offline and increase revenue.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

