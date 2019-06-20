Crypto.com Lists Komodo's KMD, ARK, and Waltonchain's WTC

ARK aims to create an entire ecosystem of linked chains and a virtual spiderweb of endless use-cases that makes it highly flexible, adaptable, and scalable. The goal of ARK's ecosystem is to give everyone the power to easily create, customize, and scale their own blockchain networks.

Waltonchain creates a genuine and traceable business ecosystem with complete data sharing and absolute information transparency through RFID, IoT, and blockchain integration. It seeks to provide a solution to the bottleneck of commercial blockchain applications by uploading physical assets to blockchain automatically.

With KMD, ARK, and WTC added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase these tokens at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. As Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, this adds additional utility to KMD, ARK, and WTC as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

About Komodo

Komodo is developing technologies at the cutting-edge of the blockchain industry. Its multi-chain design provides each and every external project with independent infrastructure and a dedicated blockchain. The interoperable nature of Komodo's ecosystem enables seamless cross-chain transaction proofs among all integrated blockchains. Every blockchain is also connected to chains outside the ecosystem via atomic swaps and will become fully interoperable with future blockchain bridging support. For more information, please visit: komodoplatform.com .



About ARK

ARK is a project that offers a suite of tools to create an ecosystem of interoperable blockchains. ARK is also able to connect to external blockchains through the use of 'SmartBridges' - the ability to connect and communicate between blockchains. With ARK's SmartBridge Technology every coin becomes even more powerful, every app produced on any blockchain has the potential to reach a greater audience, and even bitcoin can gain the functionality of every altcoin through a simple blockchain token called ARK. For more information, please visit: ark.io .



About Waltonchain

Waltonchain resorts to RFID technology to promote blockchain from the Internet to the Internet of Things (IoT) to realize the concept of "Value Internet of Things" to create an authentic, traceable, and data-shared transparent business model. Its purpose is to build a public chain of commercial ecology at the bottom of the chain. On this chain, merchants can build various sub-chains according to their own needs. For more information, please visit: www.waltonchain.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com .

