Crypto.com Lists Decentraland's MANA

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Within the Decentraland platform, its users will be able to create, experience, and monetize their content and applications. Decentraland's world is built around MANA, a blockchain-based token used for trading goods and services provided by users. It is one of two digital assets introduced by Decentraland, the other being LAND. MANA is burned to claim LAND and to make in-world purchases of goods and services, as well as to serve as a proxy to assess the price of a new parcel of LAND.

With MANA added to the Crypto.com App, users can now purchase MANA at true cost with no fees - credit card and bank transfer both supported. Crypto.com also offers the MCO Visa Card, adding additional utility to MANA as users can easily convert cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies and spend at over 40m merchants globally.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said: "We are excited to open up the Crypto.com platform to the growing community of developers, gamers, and enthusiasts of Decentraland, giving more users the place to buy MANA at true cost."

About Decentraland

Decentraland provides an infrastructure to support a shared virtual world, also known as a metaverse. It consists of a decentralized ledger for land ownership, a protocol for describing the content of each land parcel, and a peer-to-peer network for user interactions. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.For more information, please visit: decentraland.org.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 150+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com.

