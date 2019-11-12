Crypto.com Elevates Sponsorship to ACCESS

SPICE, which is facilitated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and developed in consultation with The Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS), is a key industry-driven initiative that promotes best practices to strengthen regulatory compliance for the digital asset industry. It underscores the importance of partnership, while striking a balance to promote financial inclusion.

By supporting SPICE and its Code of Practice, Crypto.com aims to build a conducive environment for crypto and blockchain companies to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency.

Anson Zeall, Chairman of ACCESS, said: "On behalf of the industry, ACCESS would like to thank Crypto.com for its generous support. The first of its kind in Asia, the Code of Practice aims to instill top quality regulatory compliance standards amongst digital asset companies with operations in Singapore. It forms a critical module in our bigger SPICE initiative, which pulls both public and private sectors together to promote financial inclusion and address risks, while setting the foundation for fintech, blockchain and crypto-asset businesses to adopt innovative technologies and grow in a bigger way."

Eric Anziani, COO of Crypto.com, said: "Singapore has a vibrant crypto and blockchain community is well-positioned to play a role in leading the crypto industry forward. It is also an important market for Crypto.com. By elevating our sponsorship commitment with ACCESS, we hope to play a part in its industry-wide initiatives to foster a dialogue and build a sustainable environment for crypto companies in the city."

About ACCESS

The Association of Crypto-Currency Enterprises and Start-ups, Singapore (ACCESS) is a non-profit organisation for the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry in Singapore. Members represent a spectrum of businesses within the Singapore blockchain and cryptocurrency space, including exchanges, merchant transaction services, vending machines suppliers and miners, and abide by a Code of Conduct that is in line with our mission statement. ACCESS has grown its membership from 7 companies since its establishment in 2014 to the current 400 companies. For more information, please visit www.access-sg.org .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 205+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.





