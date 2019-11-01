Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Lists on ZB.com

ZB exchange provides four major trading markets of QC, USDT, BTC and ZB, and currently supports over 191 trading pairs for 91 digital assets. The website traffic reaches more than 10 million a day, and the daily average trading volume of the exchange exceeds 1.5 billion USD. ZB exchange has rich practical experience and technology accumulation in blockchain distributed architecture, financial risk control and customer support, taking the worldwide lead in the industry.

The Crypto.com Coin (CRO) powers a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay, which allows users to pay or get paid in crypto, anywhere. While customers reap generous cashback rewards through Crypto.com Pay, merchants also benefit from greatly reduced processing fees and near-instant settlement. The Crypto.com Chain Thaler testnet (alpha version) was launched in September 2019.

About ZB.com

ZB.com, the flagship platform of ZB Group, is the industry-leading digital asset exchange. Founded in 2013, ZB exchange has provided safe and reliable digital asset trading services to more than 6 million global digital asset users. ZB exchange provides four major trading markets of QC, USDT, BTC and ZB, and currently supports over 191 trading pairs for 91 digital assets. The website traffic reaches more than 10 million a day, and the daily average trading volume of the exchange exceeds 1.5 billion USD.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of 'cryptocurrency in every wallet' into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 170+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

