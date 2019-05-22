Crypto.com CISO Jason Lau Appointed Adjunct Professor at Hong Kong Baptist University

Through an intensive selection process, the University selected and invited Jason Lau for an Adjunct Professorship in Cybersecurity and Privacy, as well as a seat on its Advisory Board alongside industry leaders from Tencent, Alipay, IBM, UBS, Ant Financial, Deloitte, Ping An Bank, and others. Tapping on their expertise, the curriculum covers subjects including Financial Analytics, Machine Learning, Financial Computing, Textual Analysis, Cybersecurity, Privacy, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Algorithmic Trading, Financial Fraud, and Regulatory Compliance.

The Masters programme is a response to today's fast-growing data-driven economy, and encourages students to develop new insights and perspectives towards emerging technologies through lectures, workshops, round-table discussions, case studies, and expert sharing from industry practitioners,

Jason Lau, Chief Information Security Officer of Crypto.com said, "I am humbled by HKBU's professorship appointment and honoured to be on their industry advisory board to shape the fintech programme. The programme launch comes at a time as FinTech and cybersecurity have been cited as areas with the greatest skills gap in Hong Kong. It is critical for university programmes to equip students with future-ready knowledge and practices on areas such as cybersecurity, privacy, and cryptocurrency, that can add value to their careers in the real world."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "We have a social responsibility to give back to our home market and to empower the next generation as we brace ourselves for a rapidly changing world. We congratulate Jason on his professorship and his commitment to drive cybersecurity, privacy and cryptocurrency awareness at HKBU and in the region. This is very much in line with our mission to accelerate the global adoption of cryptocurrency."

HKBU is the only university in Asia with a post graduate programme which has an official affiliation and course material from the International Association of Privacy Professionals. Visit the link here for more details on the programme.

About Hong Kong Baptist University, School of Business

Founded in 1956, The Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) School of Business is the longest-established, publicly funded business school in Hong Kong, and is amongst the Top 1% of business schools worldwide. The School is the only business school in Hong Kong with triple accreditation by the three leading international accreditation bodies: AACSB, AMBA and EQUIS.

The HKBU School of Business was recently named as one of the Top 25 Asia-Pacific business schools 2018 by the Financial Times (ranked 8th), acknowledging the quality of the School's postgraduate programmes. In 2017, the University launched its Institutional Strategic Plan 2018-2028 with a refreshed vision, and will address core issues like artificial intelligence and data analytics and much more. Talent is key to realising this aim. As a result, HKBU launched the Talent100 global recruitment initiative, seeking 100 faculty and research talents from across the world to contribute to their programmes.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

