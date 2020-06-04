Crypto.com Appoints Antonio Alvarez as Chief Compliance Officer

Prior to joining Crypto.com, Antonio led a successful Anti-Money Laundering (AML) program that was deployed across European and Asian markets at Coinbase. Antonio also served as senior business leader at Visa and has held senior roles at a number of other payments companies including Western Union. Earlier in his career, Antonio served in several different roles during a 13-year tenure at American Express, where he was responsible for leading the business transformation and compliance governance programs across multiple business lines and geographies.

Antonio Alvarez, Chief Compliance Officer at Crypto.com, said: "I've long admired Crypto.com for its foundational commitment to security, compliance and risk management as a prerequisite to building a trusted, globally recognized brand in financial services. I'm thrilled to be given the opportunity to contribute to Crypto.com's vision of driving cryptocurrency adoption by further strengthening and scaling the Company's compliance functions to support the rapid growth of the business and it's objective to become fully regulated in all key jurisdictions around the world."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "I'm excited to welcome Antonio to our leadership team. Antonio brings to the table his unique experience covering both traditional financial services and cryptocurrency — a clear match to Crypto.com's vision of effectively and compliantly bridging the two worlds. Antonio's mandate is to rapidly scale our compliance and regulatory functions, as we expand globally with local presence and licensing effort in all key markets."

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 2 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27001:2013, CCSS Level 3, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 350+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com .

