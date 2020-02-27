Crypto.com and Travala.com Partner to Drive Cryptocurrency Mass Adoption

Over 1 million users of the Crypto.com App can now pay for bookings at over 2 million hotels and accommodations in 230 countries globally on Travala.com using the Crypto.com Pay feature in the app. From now until 30 June 2020, travellers can get up to 10% back in Pay Rewards for bookings paid in CRO .

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com, said: "At Crypto.com, we are continuously building an ecosystem to foster mass adoption of cryptocurrency. Travala.com is a well-recognized brand in the crypto community and we are pleased to welcome them aboard to our expanding merchant network for Crypto.com Pay Checkout."

Steve Hipwell, Co-Founder and COO of Travala.com, said: "We're excited to partner with Crypto.com to further drive cryptocurrency adoption to the masses and make paying with cryptocurrency a norm and look forward to the Crypto.com users joining our crypto travel movement and supporting crypto adoption by booking."

Travala.com offers Crypto.com Pay users up to 40% discounts on over 2,000,000+ hotels and accommodations on Travala.com. Travala.com currently accepts over 25 other cryptocurrencies as payment as well as Credit/Debit cards and PayPal. In addition to unbeatable prices via its Best Price Guarantee , Travala.com Smart members can enjoy additional discounts, loyalty rewards for eligible bookings made on the platform via its native utility token AVA.

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017, Travala.com is the leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel and accommodation booking service with 2,000,000+ properties in 230 countries. We are a champion of cryptocurrency adoption, accepting over 25 leading cryptocurrencies in addition to traditional payment methods. The Travala.com value proposition is bolstered by AVA. As the native cryptocurrency of the platform, AVA can be used for payments, receiving and redeeming loyalty rewards, discounts and staking, among several other use cases For more information, visit: www.travala.com.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096427/Crypto_App_Pay_Travala_Hotels.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://crypto.com



SOURCE Crypto.com