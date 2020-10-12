Crypto and Debit Card App, Plutus, Announces New Prime Day Incentive, Adds Enhanced Crypto and Cashback Rewards for EU Customers

Using the Plutus Visa Card, users can earn crypto (PLU) rewards that can be used to unlock additional perks at major affiliates like Amazon, Ralph Lauren, AirBnb, Sky, Vodafone, and others.

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plutus (http://www.plutus.it), the world's first decentralized reward system, announced today that it will be adding 10% crypto rewards to all purchases made at Amazon; a promotional incentive that will offer huge savings across Amazon Prime Day when using their Plutus Visa Card for all users, regardless of their stake status. Moreover, customers that pre-order a Sony PlayStation 5 or the upcoming Apple iPhone will earn a 15% crypto reward with the recently released Plutus Perks feature. As Plutus currently operates within the United Kingdom and European Economic Area, the service is now available for purchase in Euros and the British Pound.

With Pluton (PLU) Rewards, premium/pro account plan members automatically earn up to 3% of every purchase back in its native token, PLU, that can be instantly converted into a spendable card balance. For users holding PLU, its earnings will unlock additional cash and crypto reward offers at affiliate partners such as Amazon, Vodafone, Sky, Airbnb, Logitech, and many others by unlocking Plutus Perks.

"Over the past few months, we have seen huge increases to both our user base and transaction volume with thousands of PLU paid out just a few months after the feature's release," said Danial Daychopan, CEO & Founder at Plutus. "As a result, we have continued to prioritise customer retention by investing in our rewards and customer support structures."

Unlike traditional reward card loyalty points, Pluton Rewards are not restricted to a single retail ecosystem; users can earn 3% on every purchase at both physical and online stores. Whilst traditional FinTechs only acquire 3-5% from Freemium to paid customers, Plutus converts over 34% of its user base to paid subscriptions because of the unique decentralised rewards aspect. Users pay £/€9.99 a month for a card and can get thousands in return over time.

Members have accumulated over £10,000 worth of PLU in value over the course of four months for a Premium/Pro account that only cost £7.99 per month at the time. In total.

For more information about Plutus Perks, please visit: https://medium.com/plutus-it/new-arrivals-to-plutus-perks-august-update-35fb8d4ec645

About Plutus

Plutus (https://plutus.it) combines the ease of modern banking with access to cryptocurrencies. The finance app consists of a UK account or a European IBAN to manage fiat & crypto in a non-custodial wallet. It includes a decentralised exchange to swap between both asset types and a rewarding Visa Debit Card. Every time a user spends with their Plutus Card, they earn 3% back in crypto (PLU), staking PLU unlocks additional rewards (up to 15%) at selected household brand names.

