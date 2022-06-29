Cryotherapy Market size worth $ 554.9 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 9% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Some of the major factors propelling the Cryotherapy Market growth are rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and an increase in demand for cryotherapy in beauty & wellness clinics, and fitness centers.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Cryotherapy Market" By Product (Cryosurgery Devices, Localized Cryotherapy Devices, Cryochambers & Cryosaunas), By Application (Surgical Applications, Pain Management, Recovery, Health, and Beauty), By End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Cryotherapy Centers, Spas & Fitness Centers), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Cryotherapy Market size was valued at USD 236.95 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 554.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=4803

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cryotherapy Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Cryotherapy Market Overview

The technological advancements in cryotherapy equipment are driving the worldwide Cryotherapy Market. Cryotherapy has become a vital treatment option, owing to advancements in cryotherapy and diverse technological innovations. Developments are observed in various equipment, including cryosurgery units and accessories. Cryochambers and Cryosaunas, which are widely used in the treatment of inflammation, rheumatoid arthritis, and pain management, have undergone developmental enhancements.

Moreover, cryosurgical equipment developments such as the introduction of thin and efficient probes that are available in several sizes, the utilization of supercooled nitrogen or other cryogens for cooling, and the use of narrow cryoablation needles. Moreover, the growing occurrence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac conditions is accelerating the use of cryotherapy. Furthermore, in dermatology, increasing the application of this procedure for beauty treatments is anticipated to boost the growth of the global Cryotherapy Market.

Key Developments

In May 2022 , Sion Pritchard and Rich Blake created LVL5 Gyms Ltd, proposing an inclusive, innovative environment accepting individuals of all ages and abilities. The pair invested in cutting-edge technology, such as localized Cryotherapy and the region's first Fit3D Proscanner, and foresee an entirely different offering focused on happiness and wellbeing.

, Sion Pritchard and created Gyms Ltd, proposing an inclusive, innovative environment accepting individuals of all ages and abilities. The pair invested in cutting-edge technology, such as localized Cryotherapy and the region's first Fit3D Proscanner, and foresee an entirely different offering focused on happiness and wellbeing. In May 2022 , Leading inventors in the field of recovery technologies Cryotech Nordic released the e°CABIN, a 100 percent electrically driven whole-body cryotherapy device, giving the market's first equipment that operates on ordinary electricity and features automatized functions for maximum safety and performance.

Key Players

The major players in the market are CryoConcepts LP, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, Metrum Cryoflex, Medtronic, CooperSurgical, Inc., Cortex Technology, Mectronic Medicale S.r.l., Cryoalfa, Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, Special Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Galil Medical, Inc., Physiomed Elektromedizin AG, Wallach Surgical Devices, Sanarus, and Zimmer MedizinSystems.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Cryotherapy Market On the basis of Product, Application, End User, and Geography.

Cryotherapy Market, By Product

Cryosurgery Devices



Localized Cryotherapy Devices



Cryochambers & Cryosaunas

Cryotherapy Market, By Application

Surgical Applications



Pain Management



Recovery, Health, and Beauty

Cryotherapy Market, By End User

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics



Cryotherapy Centers



Spas & Fitness Centers

Cryotherapy Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Biomaterials Market By Product (Natural Biomaterials, Metallic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials), By Application (Cardiovascular, Dental, Orthopedic, Plastic Surgery), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Type (Hydrotherapy, Cryotherapy), By Application (Musculoskeletal Applications, Neurological Applications), By End-User (Hospitals, Physiotherapy Centers), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Bone Tumor Ablation Devices Market By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Technology (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation), By Indication (Osteosarcoma, Chondrosarcoma, Ewing's Sarcoma), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cryotherapy Units Market By Product (Liquid Nitrogen Therapy, Dry Ice Therapy, Electric), By Application (Local Cryo, Whole Body Cryo), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 9 Cancer Immunotherapy Companies supporting infirmaries to fight against cancer

Visualize Cryotherapy Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research