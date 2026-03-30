Cryogenic Vaporizer Market worth $0.72 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Cryogenic Vaporizer Market by Vaporizer Type (Ambient Air, Electric, Hot Water, Radiant Heat, Steam, Custom), Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, LNG/Natural Gas, Specialty Cryogens, Other Cryogen Types), Application (Industrial Gas Supply, Energy & LNG Applications, Chemical & Petrochemical, Medical & Healthcare, Metallurgy, Electronics/Semiconductor, Other Applications), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The cryogenic vaporizer market is projected to reach USD 0.72 billion by 2031 from USD 0.52 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

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Cryogenic Vaporizer Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 0.52 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.72 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 6.5%

Cryogenic Vaporizer Market Trends & Insights:

The cryogenic vaporizer market is witnessing significant growth as the demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and industrial gas continues to rise. The demand for medical oxygen in healthcare facilities, along with the expansion of metallurgical, chemical, food processing, and hydrogen production projects, is driving increased adoption of these technologies. The adoption of energy-efficient automated vaporizers and the implementation of stringent environmental regulations also support market growth.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for cryogenic vaporizer, accounting for 49.1% share of the global market.

The ambient air vaporizer segment has the highest market share, accounting for 61.5% in 2025.

LNG/natural gas is the fastest-growing cryogen type segment, registering a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

By application, the industrial gas supply is expected to dominate the cryogenic vaporizer market.

Company Chart Industries, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., and Air Liquide are identified as some of the star players in the cryogenic vaporizer market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Cryogas Equipment Pvt. Ltd., ACME Cryogenics, and Cryeng Group Pty Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

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The cryogenic vaporizer market experiences growth as industrial gases become necessary for multiple sectors, such as healthcare, metallurgy, chemicals, and energy. The demand for medical oxygen, nitrogen, and argon gases drives market expansion as these gases serve essential functions in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The expansion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure requires vaporizers to transform LNG into gas for distribution and usage. The adoption of cleaner energy sources, along with enhanced environmental protection regulations, creates a favorable environment for LNG development. The market growth is supported by technological advancements that enable more efficient, durable, and safe operating vaporizers. The global increase in industrial infrastructure spending, combined with gas storage and distribution system development, creates high demand for cryogenic vaporizers.

The ambient air vaporizer segment is projected to account for the largest share in the cryogenic vaporizer market during the forecast period.

Ambient air vaporizers dominate the cryogenic vaporizer market as they provide cost-effective solutions. These vaporizers use natural heat transfer from surrounding air to transform cryogenic liquids into gas without needing any external power sources or fuels. The equipment requires minimal upkeep as it has few operational components, which enables operators to use it continuously in various fields. Ambient air vaporizers operate as environmentally sustainable systems as they produce no emissions and require no combustion processes, which helps organizations meet international environmental standards and regulatory requirements. It can be easily installed and functions effectively in remote locations where industrial gas networks are expanding. Design and material improvements have enabled better efficiency and performance results across different weather conditions, which boosts their competitive advantage in the market.

By cryogen type, the specialty cryogens segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR in the cryogenic vaporizer market during the forecast period.

Specialty cryogens are increasingly used in high-value and precise applications. Electronics manufacturing, space research, and scientific laboratories now use helium, hydrogen, and rare gas mixtures to maintain exact temperature control and deliver ultra-pure gas. The rising demand for semiconductors and advanced electronics drives up the usage of specialty cryogens, as these gases play a vital role in both chip fabrication and cooling operations. The increasing focus on hydrogen as a clean energy carrier further contributes to this trend. Furthermore, technological advancements in vaporizer design increase safety features, operational accuracy, and contamination-free functioning.

Electronics/Semiconductors is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment in the cryogenic vaporizer market during the forecast period.

The electronics/semiconductors segment is the fastest-growing application in the cryogenic vaporizer market due to the rapid expansion of semiconductor manufacturing and rising demand for advanced electronic devices. The operation of cryogenic vaporizers becomes essential as they provide high-purity gases required during wafer fabrication, etching, and cooling operations. The increasing use of 5G technology and artificial intelligence systems creates a higher need for semiconductors, which results in greater demand for dependable gas vaporization systems. The expansion of data centers and electronics manufacturing facilities drives this business trend. Technology advances in chip design, along with miniaturization techniques, create a higher need for ultra-pure gases, which is fueling the market for cryogenic vaporizers in the electronics and semiconductor industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the cryogenic vaporizer market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for cryogenic vaporizers due to rapid industrialization, urban development, and economic advancement in China, India, and Japan. The region experiences substantial growth across its manufacturing, energy, and semiconductor sectors. The demand for cryogenic vaporizers increases due to rising investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and growing acceptance of clean energy solutions. The electronics industry expansion, together with the existence of key semiconductor manufacturing centers, drives the demand for high-purity gas solutions. The market expansion is also supported by government programs, which promote industrial growth and energy transition projects.

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Kay Players

The key manufacturers in the cryogenic vaporizer market are Chart Industries (US), Kobe Steel, Ltd. (Japan), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Linde PLC (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), CRYOSPAIN (Spain), INOX India Limited (India), SUMITOMO PRECISION PRODUCTS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cryostar (France), and Taylor-Wharton (Japan), among others.

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