Crunchbase Secures $30M to Help Professionals Find Their Next Business Deal

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchbase , the leading provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions, today announced that it has secured $30M in series C funding. OMERS Ventures led the round, with participation by existing Crunchbase investors Emergence, Mayfield, Cowboy Ventures, and Verizon. Michael Yang, Managing Partner at OMERS Ventures, will also join the Crunchbase Board of Directors. This round brings Crunchbase's total funding to $56.5M.

"We are creating a global destination with best-in-class private company profiles, tools, and community," said Crunchbase CEO, Jager McConnell. "We will power the future of B2B deal making, starting with a better way to prospect for private company opportunities."

Crunchbase plans to double its headcount over the next year and is actively recruiting at careers.crunchbase.com . The growing team will launch several product updates including a brand new look for profile pages, personalized experiences, streamlined search functionality, and an updated API. Crunchbase will also make significant investments in data acquisition, research to uncover unique insights, and international expansion.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jager and the talented leadership team at Crunchbase," commented Michael Yang, Managing Partner at OMERS Ventures. "Crunchbase continues to show significant traction as the leader in research, information, and prospecting for private companies – an incredibly large and valuable market to address and service. By utilizing and collecting aggregated data, adding tools, and apps, and continuing to customize each user experience, the lead generation and deal value Crunchbase can provide is unprecedented, and we are proud to support this next phase of growth."

Since the Emergence -led spinout from AOL/Verizon in 2015, Crunchbase has successfully formed an independent brand with dedicated customers, proven product-market fit, and growing revenue. Among its recent milestones:

55 million annual users globally accessing Crunchbase data

3.9 billion annual updates to the data set acquired from contributors, partners, and automated processes

4,000 data partnerships and syndication deals with teams at LinkedIn, Business Insider, and Amazon Alexa

1.6 billion annual calls to the enterprise Crunchbase API

About Crunchbase

Crunchbase is the leading provider of private-company prospecting and research solutions. Over 55 million users—including salespeople, entrepreneurs, investors, and market researchers—use Crunchbase to prospect for new business opportunities. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over 3 billion calls to our API each year. To learn more, visit about.crunchbase.com/ and follow us on Twitter @crunchbase .

About OMERS Ventures

OMERS Ventures is the venture capital investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest pension funds with more than $97 billion CAD in net assets as at December 31, 2018. OMERS Ventures currently manages $1 billion and has made more than 40 investments in disruptive technology companies across North America and Europe. www.omersventures.com

