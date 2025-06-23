Cruising into the Future: Carnival Cruise Line Selects DXC Technology to Power Technology Infrastructure

ASHBURN, Va., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, and Carnival Cruise Line, the world's most popular cruise line, today announced a multi-year agreement to power the cruise line's technology infrastructure.

Carnival x DXC

This partnership will support Carnival's guest experience across its global fleet, as well as its portside and shoreside operations. DXC will deliver reliable and scalable IT services designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve employee productivity and help ensure a seamless, connected experience for millions of guests sailing annually with Carnival.

"At Carnival, we're committed to delivering memorable vacations for our guests, and technology plays a vital role in ensuring they have the best onboard experience," said Sean Kenny, senior vice president and chief information officer at Carnival Cruise Line. "The DXC team demonstrates exceptional technical expertise, responsiveness and a clear commitment to delivering on our long-term vision. With them as our trusted partner, we're investing in technology that strengthens the foundation of our operations to provide a great experience for our guests across our 29 ships globally and supporting our dedicated team members both shipboard and shoreside."

Through the partnership, DXC will manage Carnival's core IT infrastructure across all operational environments including shipboard systems, shoreside offices and port facilities. Using an employee-centric delivery model, DXC will ensure that the tools and services provided are tailored to support both Carnival's workforce needs and a consistent guest experience.

Services will include workplace support, IT service management, infrastructure operations and security risk management – all delivered with enhanced cybersecurity, expert-level staffing, automation support and a scalable model across its operations. This approach is built to improve resilience and ensure operational consistency across the company's global footprint.

"This collaboration with Carnival Cruise Line represents a significant milestone for DXC as we continue to expand our footprint in the hospitality and travel sectors," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC Technology. "Our goal is clear -- deliver complete operational confidence for our customers by minimizing technology disruptions. By managing their complex IT operations and providing modern solutions, we're proud to help Carnival do what they do best, ensuring every guest enjoys their cruise vacation."

With deep engineering skills, industry expertise and a track record of success, DXC is a trusted technology partner to leading travel and hospitality brands around the world. From powering seamless guest experiences to enabling resilient and secure global operations, DXC helps companies modernize core systems and infrastructure to meet evolving customer expectations.

For more information, visit www.dxc.com/cloud-and-infrastructure

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests and is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise industry and popularized the cruise vacation as an affordable and fun travel option. Carnival operates from 13 U.S. and two Australian homeports, as well as seasonally from Europe and employs more than 50,000 team members representing 120 nationalities.

Carnival's fleet of 29 ships reflects an exciting period of growth that continues with the addition of five ships through 2033: a fourth and fifth Excel class ship scheduled for 2027 and 2028 respectively; followed by three additional new ships from an innovative new class currently under development. Carnival's next new guest offering will be the all-new exclusive destination, Celebration Key, set to debut on Grand Bahama this summer.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2715876/DXC_Technology_Company_Cruising_into_the_Future__Carnival_Cruise.mp4