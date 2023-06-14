Cruise Tourism Market to Reverse its Pandemic-Period Slump and Surge at a Fascinating CAGR of 10.4% in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [270-Pages] | Disclosed by Research Dive

The global cruise tourism market is expected to grow primarily due to increasing demand for luxury experiences of cruise tourism. Ocean cruise sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cruise Tourism Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global cruise tourism market is expected to register a revenue of $13,641.4 million by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Segments of the Cruise Tourism Market

The report has divided the cruise tourism market into the following segments:

Cruise Type : river cruise, ocean cruise, expedition cruise, theme cruise, adventure cruise, and others

: river cruise, ocean cruise, expedition cruise, theme cruise, adventure cruise, and others Ocean Cruise– Most dominant by 2031

The ocean cruise sub-segment is expected to be dominant by 2031 owing to growing popularity of themed cruises such as adventure cruises, music cruises, or culinary cruises.

Most dominant by 2031 The ocean cruise sub-segment is expected to be dominant by 2031 owing to growing popularity of themed cruises such as adventure cruises, music cruises, or culinary cruises. Duration : 1-3 days, 4-6 days, 7 days, 8 to 13 days, 14 days, 15-20 days, and more than 21 days

: 1-3 days, 4-6 days, 7 days, 8 to 13 days, 14 days, 15-20 days, and more than 21 days 7 Days– High growth rate by 2031

The 7 days sub-segment is predicted to have a significant CAGR in the 2022-2031 timeframe. The rising income levels of people across the world are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

High growth rate by 2031 The 7 days sub-segment is predicted to have a significant CAGR in the 2022-2031 timeframe. The rising income levels of people across the world are expected to augment the growth rate of the market in the 2022-2031 timeframe. Passenger Age : less than 12 years, 13-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and above 60 years

: less than 12 years, 13-19 years, 20-29 years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, and above 60 years 40-49 Years– Highest market share in 2021

The 40-49 years age group tends to be more financially stable and can afford the higher-end cruises that offer more amenities and services. The financially stable nature of this age group is predicted to push the growth rate of the sub-segment.

Highest market share in 2021 The 40-49 years age group tends to be more financially stable and can afford the higher-end cruises that offer more amenities and services. The financially stable nature of this age group is predicted to push the growth rate of the sub-segment. Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

: , , , and LAMEA North America – Significant market share in 2021

The rapidly increasing popularity of cruising as a vacation option is predicted to help the market in this region to grow at a significant CAGR in the forecast period.

To get access to the Complete PDF Sample of Cruise Tourism Market Click Here!

Dynamics of the Global Cruise Tourism Market

The growing demand for luxury experiences of cruise tourism is expected to make the cruise tourism market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, growing disposable incomes of global populations is predicted to propel the market forward. However, according to market analysts, safety and security concerns over cruise tourism might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Growing tendency of travellers for seeking unique and memorable experiences is predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, rising consumer demand for cruise tourism is expected to propel the cruise tourism market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Cruise Tourism Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The cruise tourism market, too, faced a similar fate. The travel restrictions put in place by several countries drastically reduced the demand for cruise tourism which affected the growth rate of the market significantly.

Check out COVID-19 Impact on Cruise Tourism Market. Connect with an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call

Key Players of the Global Cruise Tourism Market

The major players of the market include

Ambassador Cruise Holidays Limited

Cosmos Tours Ltd

Norwegian Cruise Line

AmaWaterways

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd.

Silversea Cruises

Carnival Corporation & plc

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Seabourn Cruise Line

Ponant

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain market growth.

For instance, in March 2023, the Saudi Arabian government, announced that had signed an acquisition agreement to acquire Genting Hong Kong's World Dream cruise ship. The Saudi Arabian government stated this acquisition as a part of its plans to expand the tourism industry of the country and diversify the tourism options available in the country.

Request Customization of Cruise Tourism Market Report as per your Definition and Format & Avail of Amazing Discount

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about Cruise Tourism Market:

Some Trending Reports:

The Global Camping and Caravanning Market Size is predicted to be valued at $87653.5 million by 2031

The Global Duty-Free Retailing Market is predicted to be valued at $94,203.7 million by 2031

The Global Urban Air Mobility Market size is predicted to be valued at $30,740 million by 2030

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive