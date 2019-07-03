CRU: Announcing the Aluminum Recycling Technical Conference

Please join CRU and long-time industry expert Bob Hubbard of FRH Aluminum for a technical conference entirely dedicated to the aluminum scrap market. Mr. Hubbard has a decorated career in the aluminum industry spanning 49 years. He began his career at Alcoa in 1970 and held various technical and management positions throughout his 20 years at the company. Bob then spent 27 years working for IMCO, Aleris, and Real Alloy where he cemented his expertise in aluminum melting, scrap/dross recovery, and alloy specifications. Bob Retired from Real Alloy in 2017 and started FRH Aluminum, LLC, a consulting business located in Lenoir City, Tennessee.

We are also thrilled to be joined by industry experts from Wendt Corporation, TSI, JT Thorpe, AMCOR, Mechatherm International and others, who will present on Best Available Technology (BAT) concepts and best practices to help educate attendees on the benefits of efficiently sourcing, preparing, receiving, sorting, and recovering aluminum scrap. This is an opportunity to hear from our expert speakers, as well as exchange experiences with other key players in the industry in an informal, learning, and networking environment.

Given the current dynamics at play in the U.S. scrap and primary aluminum markets, the importance and value of efficient use of aluminum scrap is unprecedented. Companies operating at any point in the aluminum value chain are set to benefit from this technical conference, especially those in the secondary, rolling, extrusion, forging, and casting segments.

We invite area supervisors, production and plant managers, purchasing specialists, strategic planners, owners, CFOs and CEOs, to attend the conference and join in the discussion as the industry looks to navigate unchartered waters in aluminum scrap.

