Crownpeak Appoints Samuel Monti as Chief Executive Officer

As CEO, Monti will lead the fast-growing digital experience platform company through its next phase of expansion, driving innovation and customer value.

DENVER, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak , a leading digital experience platform (DXP), today announced the appointment of Samuel Monti as the company's Chief Executive Officer. Monti is an accomplished leader with nearly three decades of experience in finance, operations, and C-suite leadership in both public and private equity companies. At Crownpeak, Monti will further the company's successful growth, driving operational excellence and cultivating technological innovation to deliver even greater value for customers.

"In the past three years, Crownpeak has undergone a major global expansion that included three successful acquisitions and tripling the company's size," said Michael Lipps, Chairman of the Board. "Samuel Monti, with his deep background working in financial markets, experience leading operational scale and strong track record of successful private equity outcomes, is well-positioned to drive this next, exciting phase of Crownpeak's continued market expansion."

"This is an exciting time to be joining Crownpeak," said Samuel Monti, CEO of Crownpeak. "Enterprises around the globe are making critical investments in digital experience platforms, and Crownpeak has experienced unprecedented growth and transformation as a company. As CEO, my mission is to continue that exceptional growth trajectory by expanding our product portfolio, advancing customer-centric innovation, and establishing the kind of strong community among our customers, prospects and partners that will drive future growth and success."

Monti received a BS in Accountancy from Miami University and an MBA in Finance from Case Western Reserve University.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak helps global brands orchestrate a better digital experience for their consumers, partners, and employees. Crownpeak's enterprise-ready Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables global brands to orchestrate personalized digital experiences across all content channels. Marketers can create, manage and monitor inclusive, accessible and transactional experiences without compromising on functionality, speed, security or service. Crownpeak customers can deliver high-impact, trust-building, accessible experiences at scale – improving engagement, loyalty and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com .

