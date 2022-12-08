Crown Bioscience and ERS Genomics Announce Global CRISPR/Cas9 Licensing Agreement for Genome Editing Patents

SAN DIEGO and DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Bioscience, Inc and ERS Genomics Limited ('ERS') have signed a global license agreement for access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio held by ERS, which provides the company full license to operate globally using CRISPR/Cas9 for gene editing.

Crown Bioscience is a global contract research organization (CRO) supporting drug discovery and development for oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases by providing innovative preclinical and translational services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

ERS holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and 2020 Nobel Prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier for the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform. ERS Genomics holds over 100 patents worldwide.

The agreement between ERS and Crown Bioscience comes as the industry marks ten years since Charpentier published the study that saw CRISPR-Cas9 repurposed as a gene editing system that paved the way for the suite of technologies now known as CRISPR, transforming the life sciences sector and revolutionizing how scientists work with DNA and RNA.

With this new agreement, Crown Bioscience will expand its gene editing capabilities and investigate the prospect of gene editing in 3D patient-derived tumor organoid models. The agreement also allows the company to develop additional unique and relevant preclinical tools in 3D for higher throughput screens, with the option to add matched in vivo models downstream for translational studies.

"Expanding our current offering provides more innovative drug discovery solutions for our customers," commented Mike Prosser, Chief Business Officer at Crown Bioscience. "We see tremendous potential for using CRISPR gene editing to enhance and manipulate cells and potentially patient derived organoids in both 2D and 3D."

Eric Rhodes, CEO at ERS added: "CRISPR continues to see ever broader use in revolutionizing biotechnology. We are excited to engage with Crown Bioscience and see the technology used in even more cutting-edge applications. Their use of CRISPR to edit cells involved in organoid development is brilliant and we're always keen to support novel explorations of CRISPR potential."

Financial details of the agreement are not being disclosed.

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) providing preclinical and translational platforms to advance oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company is the only preclinical CRO to provide tumor organoid services utilizing HUB technology and has the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Crown Bioscience helps deliver superior drug candidates to ensure that patients get the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has ten facilities in the US, Europe and Asia.

ERS Genomics is a biotechnology company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property held by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier. Non-exclusive licenses are available for research and sale of products and services across multiple fields including research tools, kits, reagents; discovery of novel targets for therapeutic intervention; cell lines for discovery and screening of novel drug candidates; GMP production of healthcare products; companion animal and livestock health; production of industrial materials such as enzymes, biofuels and chemicals; and synthetic biology.

