Crown Agents Bank Deploys WorkFusion's AI Agent Tara for Transaction Screening

AI financial crime compliance solution creates a scalable platform for the bank's expansion into emerging markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), today announced that Crown Agents Bank has deployed the company's AI Agent, Tara, for transaction screening to create a scalable platform for growth while maintaining costs. Crown Agents Bank is a UK-based financial institution specialising in providing FX and cross-border payment, particularly in emerging markets.

WorkFusion's pre-built AI Agents for financial crime compliance review every alert and employ the same reasoning and procedures as top Level 1 analysts. They can reduce manual work by up to 70 percent.

"Because our business is growing rapidly and our payment alert volumes are increasing, we needed a solution that could help us scale exponentially without added costs," said Shyam Kakad, SVP and Head of AFC Operations for Crown Agents Bank. "By integrating WorkFusion's AI Agent, Tara, into our transaction screening processes, we are reducing the false positive burden on our team, streamlining operations, and enhancing the speed and accuracy of payment processing. This is another example of our dedication to leveraging technology and AI to better serve our clients and navigate the complexities of global financial compliance."

Tara enhances the transaction screening process by automating real-time payment screening, particularly for sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering (AML) tasks. Tara's core capabilities:

Minimise work: Tara saves teams on average 30 percent in manual effort. Freeing up analysts to focus on higher value investigations.

Resolve false positives: Tara helps to effectively manage payments requiring manual review by reviewing false positives in sanctions alerts. Tara auto-adjudicates up to 30 percent of false positives with a target of reaching 60% in the near future.

Real time reviews: Tara takes immediate action on incoming alerts.

Mitigate risk: Consistent quality of work and defensible narratives for audit.

"Our AI Agents are helping customers around the world increase the capacity of their financial crime compliance teams and optimise their operations," said Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion. "They're like cloning your best AML analyst. Crown Agents Bank is a brilliant example of an organisation that truly understands the value that AI can bring to modernising a function like financial crime compliance and setting themselves up for exponential growth with the ability to scale seamlessly."

