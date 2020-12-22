Crosslake Fibre Selects Hexatronic For CrossChannel Submarine Cable Project

LONDON and PARIS and TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosslake Fibre announces today that it has selected Hexatronic Cables & Interconnect Systems AB of Sweden to supply the high-fibre-count submarine fibre optic cable for its new submarine cable project being developed across the English Channel.

Crosslake Fibre's CrossChannel project is an unrepeatered submarine fibre-optic cable system across the English Channel that will connect Slough, UK and Paris, France with dark fibre. "We are excited to deliver new, much-needed connectivity across the English Channel as part of this historic project to connect the critically important data hubs of Slough, UK and Paris, France," states Mike Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Crosslake Fibre. "Hexatronic's double armoured, 96 pair cable provides us with an optimal solution for a high-performance cable."

"We are very pleased to support Crosslake Fibre, a repeat customer, in its innovative build across the English Channel," states Henrik Larsson Lyon, Chief Executive Officer of Hexatronic Group. "Hexatronic has a broad submarine cable offering and this agreement with Crosslake further demonstrates our capabilities to provide cost-efficient, market leading solutions," adds Lyon.

"This new fibre infrastructure has been optimized to create the shortest path between the two data centre hubs, providing users with an enhanced technical solution and materially lowering operating costs. With the continued increase in bandwidth demand further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, subsea cables have never been more critical to the functioning of the backbone of the Internet," states Cunningham.

CrossChannel Fibre Project Facts:

Submarine length of 150km

Designed for physical diversity and lower latency

Fewer amplification points delivering significant capital and operating benefits

Marine Survey completed in 2020

Ready-For-Service (RFS) date in Q4 2021

Complete project funding in place by Tiger Infrastructure Partners

About Crosslake Fibre

Crosslake Fibre is a developer and operator of telecommunications networks in North America and Western Europe. Their innovative approach to fibre-optic development is focused on providing wholesale, enterprise, and financial customers with physically diverse, low-latency connectivity over next-generation networks.

For additional information, www.crosslakefibre.ca.

