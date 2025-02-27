Crossfuze Honored with Prestigious 2025 ServiceNow Elite Consulting & Implementation Partner of the Year Award

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crossfuze today announced it has received the prestigious 2025 ServiceNow Elite Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year – Americas Award, which celebrates the outstanding work of partners who are delivering exceptional value to customers in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Recipients of ServiceNow Partner of the Year awards are evaluated through a rigorous process that considers numerous factors such as customer satisfaction scores, quality of solutions, and value driven for clients on the platform.

This award, combined with Crossfuze's 12 ServiceNow Validated Practices, Customer Experience Specialization, and skilled team of Certified Master Architects and Certified Technical Architects, positions Crossfuze as a leader in the partner ecosystem.

"With a focus on delivering quality Now Platform implementations, Crossfuze has earned the Elite Consulting & Implementation Partner of the Year award in the Americas. Their commitment to transformative solutions, seamless deployments, and customer success distinguishes them as a leader in the ServiceNow ecosystem," said Ira Simon, Sr. Director of Partner Programs & Strategy, ServiceNow.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from ServiceNow," said Steve Griffiths, CEO of Crossfuze. "This award reflects our relentless focus on delivering meaningful business outcomes for our customers and the exceptional work done by our talented team."

"This award is a testament to the strength of our partnerships—both with our clients and with ServiceNow," said Nick McGillivray, Crossfuze President and CRO. "Delivering tangible value for our clients on the ServiceNow platform requires deep expertise, collaboration, and an uncompromising focus on customer success. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished, and this award represents a lot of hard work and dedication from a lot of very talented and passionate people at Crossfuze."

Crossfuze's success in the market is driven by their unique outcome-based approach which ensures technical delivery is directly aligned to organizations' business needs and prepares clients for long-term value realization with a strong plan for adoption, governance, and continuous improvement. This award marks a significant milestone in Crossfuze's commitment to solving high-impact business challenges, providing comprehensive enablement, and serving as a trusted advisor throughout clients' ServiceNow journey. With a focus on accelerating innovation and delivering exceptional business outcomes, Crossfuze looks forward to expanding its reach, deepening its expertise, and helping more organizations maximize the full potential of the Now Platform.

About Crossfuze

Crossfuze is a global professional services partner with over 20 years of experience delivering superior, long-lasting business outcomes for clients through innovative workflow design and technology. Crossfuze offers a full suite of advisory, implementation, and support services designed to help clients set their strategic direction on the platform, successfully implement solutions, and achieve continued operational excellence. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Crossfuze is dedicated to delivering best-in-class ServiceNow experiences and driving digital transformation for organizations worldwide.

References

[1]: Crossfuze About Us

[2]: ServiceNow Partner Finder

[3]: ServiceNow Partner Awards Page

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629525/Crossfuze_Logo.jpg