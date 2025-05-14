Cronofy secures £15m BGF investment to supercharge growth

NOTTINGHAM, England, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronofy, a UK-based provider of embedded scheduling infrastructure, has secured a £15 million investment from BGF, one of the UK and Ireland's most active growth capital investors.

The funding will support Cronofy's ongoing expansion and product development as it continues to streamline complex scheduling processes for businesses globally.

Cronofy Team - 2025

Founded in Nottingham, Cronofy enables real-time, secure scheduling through its integrated platform, which is used by over 180,000 organisations worldwide. The company's technology is embedded into business workflows and applications, powering scheduling functionality across sectors including recruitment, healthcare, and professional services.

The platform was created by experienced engineers, Adam Bird and Garry Shutler, who recognised that a new architectural approach was needed to unlock embedded scheduling at scale whilst natively respecting security and privacy.

Cronofy's technology has been adopted by major brands such as Indeed, Houzz and Docplanner. Among its global customer base, leading fintech business Wise has reduced its interview scheduling time from six days to 90 minutes using Cronofy's platform integrations.

The fast growth business will use the funding to enhance its core product offering, expand into new use cases, and accelerate its growth in international markets, particularly in the US where it currently generates over 60% of its revenue. The company continues to be based in Europe with the highest EU compliance standards and security-by-design.

The investment also provides a partial exit for Cronofy's seed-stage investors, who have supported the company since its inception in 2016.

Adam Bird, CEO and co-founder of Cronofy, said: "We were seeking a partner to support the next stage of our growth journey, and BGF offers the experience, flexibility and scale to help us achieve our goals. Scheduling is a critical but often overlooked business function, and our mission is to simplify it in a secure and privacy-first way for organisations worldwide. We've spent the last decade building a platform that integrates seamlessly into the systems our customers already use, saving them time and improving efficiency. With this investment, we're poised to accelerate our impact across even more industries and geographies."

Seb Saywood, Partner at BGF, added: "Cronofy is a stand-out tech success story that has achieved global recognition in its vertical for having the most reliable embedded scheduling infrastructure. Its ROI for a range of different customer types and size, including enterprise, is compelling. It has a customer centric, product first growth strategy that has already generated 60% of its sales from the more mature US market. We look forward to partnering with this impressive management team who have a proven track record in solving problems for customers and scaling tech businesses."

About Cronofy Cronofy provides real-time scheduling solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing calendars and business systems. Its technology helps organisations reduce administrative burden and enhance user experience through secure, automated scheduling.

www.cronofy.com / @cronofy

About BGF BGF is one of the largest and most experienced growth capital investors in the UK and Ireland. With a minority, non-controlling investment approach and a national network of 15 offices, BGF supports a wide range of growing businesses with long-term capital and strategic support. BGF is also a certified UK B Corporation.

www.bgf.co.uk / @BGFinvestments

