Croma-Pharma GmbH Establishes Affiliate in UK

Croma-Pharma has now terminated the cooperation with its former distributor Schuco by mutual agreement to build up its own sales structure.

LEOBENDORF, Austria, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting in September 2019, Croma-Pharma, or Croma for short, will establish its own London-based affiliate to market its product portfolio in the field of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine in the UK. The cooperation with the previous distributor Schuco was terminated by mutual agreement.

Croma is pleased to welcome Julian Popple as its new UK Country Manager who has launched a range of pharmaceutical and aesthetics products for large pharmaceutical companies in the UK, Germany and Italy. Together with his team, he will position and distribute Croma's aesthetic portfolio. Besides the HA Filler from its own production site as the main product, Croma markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system in cooperation with Arthrex and the personalised skincare Universkin™ in the UK. "Croma aims to provide the best product quality to its customers, while also supporting them to grow their business. An own affiliate office in the UK enables a much closer cooperation and stronger working relationship with our customers," emphasises managing director Andreas Prinz. Furthermore, Croma will launch its new branded HA Filler saypha® at the CCR from 10 - 11/10/2019 on the UK market.

Leading hyaluronic acid expert in Europe

Croma is a global player in the dynamically growing segment of minimally invasive aesthetic medicine and a leading European manufacturer of hyaluronic acid. Croma is very experienced in the crosslinking of HA having started the process back in 2002, this makes Croma a true pioneer in the processing of hyaluronic acid and enables the company to be successful developing new products. The company sells nearly six million hyaluronic acid syringes (injectables) annually through a network of in-house sales organisations, strategic partnerships and distributors. Production takes place exclusively at the company headquarters in Leobendorf near Vienna, Austria.

About Croma Pharma GmbH

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specialises in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries.

