CRO Industry to Hit USD 127.77 Billion by 2030 Driven by Advanced Clinical Trial Models and Led by North America, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the contract research organization industry is valued at USD 85.88 billion in 2025, and is expected to surpass USD 127.77 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period (2025-2030), supported by the pharmaceutical industry's increasing reliance on outsourcing clinical research to reduce costs, accelerate development timelines, and enhance regulatory compliance. The market is also benefiting from a surge in virtual and hybrid clinical trial adoption, growing collaboration between sponsors and contract research organizations, and ongoing integration of AI-enabled data analytics platforms.

Regional Segment Insights

North America remains the dominant region in the contract research organization industry, driven by a strong pharmaceutical R&D base, high clinical trial volumes, and established regulatory clarity. The region's leadership is further reinforced by the presence of major global CROs offering full-service solutions across multiple therapeutic domains.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market through 2030, fueled by cost-effective trial execution, increasing regulatory alignment in China and India, and a growing number of regional biotech sponsors. Government initiatives promoting clinical research infrastructure and talent development are accelerating contract research organization expansion in this region.

Major Trends Shaping Market Dynamics

Rising Outsourcing of Clinical Research Activities - Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing preclinical and clinical development functions to CROs to focus on core innovation, reduce operational risk, and streamline global trials. Strategic partnerships between sponsors and CROs enable data transparency, faster patient recruitment, and compliance with global regulatory standards.

Expansion of Oncology and Rare Disease Trials - The rising prevalence of cancer and rare diseases has prompted an upsurge in complex clinical trials that require specialized contract research organization capabilities. Oncology remains the largest therapeutic segment for outsourced research, as sponsors demand adaptive trial designs and biomarker-driven studies.

Comprehensive Segmental Overview

By Service Type

Early-Phase Development Services

Clinical Research Services

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Laboratory Services

Consulting Services

By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Immunological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Respiratory Disorders

Diabetes

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Medical Device Companies

Other End Users (Academic / Government Institutes)

By Delivery Model

Full-Service / Integrated CRO

Functional Service Provider (FSP)

Hybrid / Modular Model

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/contract-research-organization-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Strategic Market Landscape

The contract research organization industry is moderately consolidated, with leading players investing heavily in integrated service portfolios, decentralized trial technologies, and real-world evidence solutions. Mergers and acquisitions, along with partnerships with biotech startups and data analytics firms, remain key strategies to strengthen service breadth and geographic presence.

Major CRO Companies

ICON plc

Charles River Laboratories

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD Inc.)

WuXi AppTec (WuXi Clinical)

Leading players are enhancing their operational agility through AI integration, cloud-based clinical trial management, and site-optimization tools to support faster and more efficient research delivery.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market: The stem cell manufacturing market report is segmented by product type (culture media, consumables, instruments, stem cell lines, and services), application (stem cell therapy, drug discovery and toxicology, stem cell banking), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, cell and tissue banks), and geography (north america, europe).

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market: The vaccine contract manufacturing market is segmented by vaccine type (inactivated, live-attenuated, rna), process (downstream {analytical & qc} and upstream {bacterial, mammalian}), scale of operations (preclinical, clinical, and more), end user (human and veterinary), and geography (north america, europe, asia-pacific).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries, please contact:

media@mordorintelligence.com

https://www.mordorintelligence.com/contact-us

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746908/Mordor_Intelligence_Logo.jpg