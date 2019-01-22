Criss Angel Premieres All-New Headlining Show, MINDFREAK®, At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Saturday Jan. 19

World-Famous Illusionist Captivates Sold-Out, Star-Studded Audience During Grand Opening Performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, world-renowned illusionist Criss Angel marked his return to his original Las Vegas home by celebrating the highly-anticipated grand opening of Criss Angel MINDFREAK®, in the newly-renamed Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Debuting never-before-seen sequences – including 75 of Angel's iconic signature illusions – the state-of-the-art theatrical production featured countless fully immersive special effects, transporting audience members into Angel's mystical world of MINDFREAK. Additionally, The Criss Angel Theater welcomed guests to Las Vegas' first high-tech experiential lobby with cutting-edge interactive elements, and a fully reimagined stage outfitted with the most sophisticated technological production the world of entertainment has ever seen. The visual feast includes more than 500 million pixels of video on over 90 surfaces, more lights than any show on the planet, custom-made fire & pyrotechnic effects, and advanced 3D holographic and immersive technology.

The evening began with a star-studded red carpet to commemorate the monumental reveal and welcome MINDFREAK to Planet Hollywood. Angel's family, celebrity friends, guests and colleagues were seen sharing their excitement and posing for photos ahead of showtime, including Gary Oldman, Academy-Award winning actor, Jonathan Davis, lead vocalist and front man for KORN, Lance Burton, renowned magician and former Las Vegas headliner, Vegas legend Wayne Newton, celebrated performer and Las Vegas headliner, Jonathan & Drew Scott, stars of Property Brothers on HGTV, Mark Davis, owner and managing general partner of the Oakland Raiders, Randy Couture, TV personality and 6X UFC Champion, Flavor Flav, rapper and television personality, Kevin Olusola, beatboxer/bass for Pentatonix, Lita Ford, former lead guitarist for the Runaways, Carrot Top, stand-up comedian and Las Vegas headliner, Lala Kent, star of Vanderpump Rules, Randall Emmett, film and television producer, DJ Paul, founding member of Three 6 Mafia, Paul Kemsley, property developer and television personality, Jeff Timmons, founding member of 98 Degrees, and Mike Hammer, Las Vegas comedian and magician.

Following Angel's 15-years-in-the-making signature levitation finale – hailed by his peers as the greatest illusion of all time – and multiple standing ovations, Angel was met on stage by executives from Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment who surprised him with a $10,000 donation to Angel's Johnny Crisstopher Children's Charitable Foundation. After reveling in the excitement, guests were treated to a private after party thrown for Angel by Robert Earl, Founder and CEO of Planet Hollywood, where they sipped on libations, danced to beats by DJ Josh Bliss, and congratulated Angel for the evening's overwhelming success. Named "#1 Magician on the Planet" by the Las Vegas Sun, Angel thanked those who attended and continued to enjoy the gala saying, "Opening MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood has been a conceptual dream for 20 years and I'm so honored to experience this journey alongside those who have supported me from the start. MINDFREAK is a show designed to overload the senses and I would not have been able to create such an insane, monumental production without the incredible work of the entire MINDFREAK team, the best partners in the business, friends and family far and wide, and of course my loyal fans."

The Criss Angel MINDFREAK residency performs in the Criss Angel Theater, Wednesday – Sunday at 7 p.m. with select dates including an additional performance at 9:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit CrissAngel.com, Ticketmaster.com/crissangel, the Criss Angel Theater box office or by calling (855) 234-7469. Criss Angel MINDFREAK was created, directed, and produced by Criss Angel for APWI and is presented by Caesars Entertainment and BASE Entertainment.

Criss Angel MINDFREAK - A show like no other…Are you ready?

About Criss Angel

For more than a decade, Criss Angel has dominated the world of magic as the biggest name on the planet. From his role as star, creator, executive producer and director of Criss Angel MINDFREAK on A&E, to countless critically acclaimed television specials, best-selling books, top-grossing retail products, sold-out touring shows and more, Criss is the most influential and imitated magician of the modern era.

His acclaimed series MINDFREAK on A&E is the most successful magic show in television history, resulting in more hours of magic during prime time than any magic show ever. His decade-long live show residency at Luxor Las Vegas was hailed as the "#1 Best-selling Magic Show in Las Vegas" (Extra) and "The #1 Magic Show of All Time!" (Las Vegas Review-Journal) and generated $150 million in revenue in 2010 as reported by Newsweek.

Angel is also the most watched magician in television and internet history, a YouTube sensation. His "Walk on Water" clip has generated over 60 million views alone, and all of his clips combined have generated more than 300 million views. Criss has the largest social media following of any illusionist, with over six million followers.

In 2017, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honored Criss with the 2,615th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star was dedicated at 7018 Hollywood Boulevard next to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and across the street from the star of Houdini.

Criss has been named "Magician of the Year" an unprecedented six times, was the youngest magician inducted into the International Magicians Society Hall of Fame, was named the first recipient of "Magician of the Decade," as well as "Magician of the Century" and "Innovator of the Decade." Most recently, Angel was given the highest honor in the magical arts - the Lifetime Achievement Award from the largest and most prestigious magic organization in the world (the nearly one hundred-year-old International Brotherhood of Magicians). It has only been given five times in the IBM's history, and Criss is the youngest artist ever to receive it and the only magician performing today that has been presented with this award.

For more information, visit CrissAngel.com or follow him on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @CrissAngel.

About BASE Entertainment

BASE Entertainment develops, creates, and manages live entertainment productions and venues in North America and worldwide from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Houston. In addition to Criss Angel MINDFREAK, BASE's current productions in Las Vegas include Magic Mike Live Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Nitro Circus, coming to Bally's Hotel & Casino in the summer of 2019. Past productions in Las Vegas include Absinthe, Rock of Ages, Million Dollar Quartet, Jersey Boys, Phantom-The Las Vegas Spectacular, Peepshow, Wayne Brady and Stomp Out loud, among others. Current productions from BASE Hologram, a new division of BASE Entertainment which combines holographic film and AR technology with live performers and other production stagecraft to deliver worldwide touring concerts and theatricals/spectacles and museum and location-based residencies, including Roy Orbison – In Dreams, Callas in Concert, and Jack Horner's World of Dinosaurs. BASE Entertainment's founders and partners include industry veterans Brian Becker and Scott Zeiger and Beverly Hills-based private equity firm Clarity Partners. For more information please visit BASEentertainment.com.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Celebrating 10 years, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the new Ultra-Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 newly restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square-feet of gaming, several lounges, impressive restaurants including Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House, and the award-winning Spice Market Buffet, an intimate wedding chapel and the Planet Hollywood Spa by Mandara. The resort also features The Scene Pool Deck with the Strip's first and only stand-alone wave machine, the FlowRider. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater showcases resident headliners Backstreet Boys and Gwen Stefani. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the newly-renovated Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

