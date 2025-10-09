Crisis24 Launches Crisis24 AiiA Powered by Palantir, Delivering State-Level Intelligence Briefings to C-Suite and Board Leaders

Anchored in Crisis24's unmatched expertise in integrated risk management and powered by Palantir's advanced AI Foundry system, Crisis24 AiiA delivers national security-caliber intelligence that cuts through the noise of data to illuminate the signals that truly matter to business leaders. By combining proprietary, operational, and open-source intelligence (OSINT), Crisis24 AiiA provides executives with insight levels that have traditionally been out of reach of the private sector—unlocking opportunities and anticipating risks with unprecedented clarity.

"In today's volatile global environment, executives don't need more data—they need actionable foresight," said Sid Kosaraju, President, Crisis24. "Our AiiA platform empowers leaders to see around corners and understand emerging global shifts so they can anticipate risks to their company, their employees, their suppliers, or their clients, and act decisively. For leaders in highly regulated industries, this foresight is especially critical: it enables compliance without stifling growth and helps organizations stay ahead of shifts before they become disruptive."

"Our platform enables executives to proactively plan and execute responses to world events rather than simply understand and react to them," said Geoffrey Hills, Managing Director, Crisis24 AiiA. "We transform intelligence into clear recommendations that help senior leaders deliver the desired business outcomes."

Key benefits of Crisis24 AiiA, Powered by Palantir include:

Strategic foresight: Anticipates disruptions and emerging trends before they hit.

Anticipates disruptions and emerging trends before they hit. Actionable clarity: Translates vast streams of data into insights that directly inform decisions.

Translates vast streams of data into insights that directly inform decisions. Trusted intelligence: Built on the world's largest private-sector intelligence team, staffed with three-letter agency veterans and powered by cutting-edge AI in partnership with Palantir.

At the core of the platform is Crisis24 AiiA President's Brief, the system's flagship output. Modeled on head-of-state intelligence briefings, the daily President's Brief distills vast internal and external information streams into concise, actionable insights tailored to the C-Suite. Delivered daily through a secure, intuitive dashboard, the President's Brief was devised and enhanced by former members of three-letter agencies with direct experience drafting and delivering daily intelligence briefings to former Presidents of the United States of America. Crisis24 AiiA President's Brief highlights risks, opportunities and strategic imperatives unique to each organization, helping executives anticipate disruption, make high-stakes decisions, and turn uncertainty into competitive advantages.

"We are proud to bring Crisis24 AiiA to market—a powerful tool delivering fast, scalable intelligence to senior decision-makers. Built on Foundry, this platform cuts through fragmented data to deliver clear, actionable insights. This is the product of our shared mission: building cutting-edge intelligence for crisis response. Together with Crisis24, we are equipping leaders with the capabilities to anticipate the future and shape it with confidence," said Josh Harris, Executive Vice President, Palantir Technologies.

Adhering to Intelligence Community Directives 203 and 206, the governing standards of production and evaluation of analytics and intelligence products, Crisis24 AiiA redefines what is possible for executive intelligence—delivering the clarity and confidence leaders need to navigate uncertainty and capitalize on change.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, and the largest team of private sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com or aiia.crisis24.com.

