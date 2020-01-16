Crisis Management Professionals Invited to DRIVER+ Advanced Crisis Management Conference in Brussels From February 19-20, 2020

- Crisis management practitioners, researchers, policymakers and solutions providers with an interest in innovation are invited to attend the international emergency management conference of the EU-funded DRIVER+ project at the BluePoint conference centre in Brussels on February 19-20, 2020

- Registration for the event is free of charge

- Catastrophic Australian bushfires and global climate change trends highlight the need for innovative crisis management solutions and close multinational cooperation - both aspects are at the core of the DRIVER+ project

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Unlocking the innovation potential in European crisis management in the era of climate change