The "God of Cricket" Brings His Legendary Status to the NCL, Arriving this week as Crickets Popularity Rises in the U.S.

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cricket League (NCL) proudly announces Sachin Tendulkar, often referred to as the "Michael Jordan of Cricket"—has joined the NCL's ownership group. With an influence on par with sports icons like Jordan, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods, Tendulkar's involvement shows the NCL's mission as they're making cricket a household name in the U.S.

Known globally as the "God of Cricket," Tendulkar will arrive in Dallas this week. He will also present the championship trophy to the winning team at the NCL's inaugural "Sixty Strikes" tournament, marking a historic moment for the sport's rise in America.

"Cricket has been my life's greatest journey, and I am pleased to join the National Cricket League at such an exciting time for the sport in the U.S.,'' said Sachin Tendulkar, greatest batsmen in history of cricket. "The NCL's vision to create a platform for world-class cricket while inspiring a new generation of fans to resonate with me. I look forward to being part of this new initiative and witnessing the growth of cricket in the U.S. firsthand."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Sachin Tendulkar to the National Cricket League family,'' said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL. "His influence in cricket is comparable to Pele in soccer or Babe Ruth in baseball. Sachin's commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America. His involvement highlights the NCL's goal to inspire future generations and establish cricket as a major sport in the U.S."

Sachin Tendulkar's legacy is etched into the very fabric of sports history, standing shoulder to shoulder with icons like Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and LeBron James. Over a remarkable 24-year career, Tendulkar didn't just play cricket—he redefined it. He became the highest run-scorer in both Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket, cementing his status as the undisputed "God of Cricket." His astounding 100 international centuries and his pioneering achievement of being the first cricketer to score 200 runs in an ODI are milestones few can dream of, and none can match.

While sports legends like Jordan elevated basketball to global heights and Brady carved out a dynasty in football, Tendulkar's influence reached beyond cricket fields, inspiring billions across the world. His presence changes the sport itself, much like how Muhammad Ali became an ambassador of boxing or how Tiger Woods revolutionized golf. Tendulkar was not just a player—he was the face of cricket's rise into a worldwide phenomenon, his mastery of the game making him a household name far beyond cricket-loving nations.

And yet, it's not just his statistics that make Tendulkar unparalleled—it's the way he carried cricket on his shoulders. When Tendulkar played, entire nations stopped to watch. From bustling streets in Mumbai to quiet villages in England, millions tuned in to witness his greatness, the way basketball fans gathered to watch Jordan soar. His career was a global celebration of athletic excellence.

The NCL tournament opened with Bollywood superstar Mika Singh and features themed nights, bringing a Coachella-like energy. This season, NCL brings together cricket legends known worldwide—Sunil Gavaskar, Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin. The cricketing heroes will mentor and coach the next generation of players.

The league will also feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, Johnson Charles.

With its partnership with Sports Illustrated and broadcasting through ESPN, Sony Max, SKY, WFAA, NDTV, Fox Sports, and the NCL Cricket app. The NCL is bringing cricket to over 2.5 billion fans worldwide. As one of the most-watched sports globally, cricket's footprint in the U.S. is growing at a fast pace, with the NCL at the forefront.

Key Details:

Tickets Available Now: NCLCricket.com or SiTickets.com

Tournament: UT Dallas Cricket Stadium: 800 W Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75080

75080 Game Dates: October 4 th-14th, 2024

Media: PLEASE RESERVE ASAP: Media@NCLCricket.com FOR MEDIA CREDENTIALS AND VIP PARKING.

Headquartered in Dallas, the National Cricket League (NCL) USA is redefining the sport of cricket in the United States through its innovative Sixty Strikes format, a fast-paced version of the game. Approved by the prestigious International Cricket Council (ICC), the NCL is establishing cricket as a key player in American sports. Supported by SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability, the NCL is implementing eco-friendly initiatives that set a new standard for responsible sports management. Guided by its mission, "Cricket for Good," the NCL is committed to giving back to the community and creating a positive impact both on and off the field.

