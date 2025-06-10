CRH Ventures accelerates water infrastructure innovation with VODA.ai investment

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CRH Ventures, the venture capital unit of CRH, has led a Series A investment in VODA.ai, with participation from L-Stone Capital.

Founded in 2017, VODA.ai's platform helps utilities to manage aging water infrastructure by providing AI-driven predictive analytics to assess pipe condition and risk across transmission, distribution, and collection systems. To date, the Boston-based company's proprietary platform has analyzed over one million miles of pipe across 26 U.S. states and six countries, enabling utilities to prioritize the protection of critical infrastructure and efficiently allocate resources.

"This investment expands CRH's existing smart water management solutions and represents a significant step forward in our mission to support technologies that make infrastructure smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable," said Eduardo Gomez Mendoza, Head of CRH Ventures. "VODA.ai is a standout innovator in AI-driven asset management that can play a critical role in helping utilities around the world to deliver safe, reliable and clean water to the communities they serve."

The investment will support VODA.ai's growth, expand its R&D capabilities, and accelerate innovation to better serve municipal utilities and private water operators worldwide. It builds on a commercial partnership announced earlier this week between VODA.ai and Oldcastle Infrastructure, CRH's leading water infrastructure business in North America, which will enhance market access and collaboration opportunities.

"CRH brings more than capital - it brings global reach, deep infrastructure expertise, and a shared vision for innovation," said George Demosthenous, CEO of VODA.ai. "We're excited to work together to scale our impact and help utilities make smarter, data-driven decisions."

"This investment in VODA.ai reflects CRH's commitment to supporting transformative solutions that address the world's most pressing infrastructure challenges," added Jason Jackson, President, Oldcastle Infrastructure. "We're excited to support its next phase of growth."

About CRH Ventures

CRH Ventures is the venture capital unit of CRH, a leading provider of building materials solutions. With access to CRH's Venturing and Innovation Fund, CRH Ventures partners with and invests ambitiously and strategically in ConTech and ClimateTech start-ups across the entire construction value chain. For more information visit www.crhventures.com.

About CRH

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing 80,000 people at over 3,800 operating locations in 28 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune Global 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE. For more information visit: www.crh.com.

About VODA.ai

VODA.ai is a Boston-based SaaS company that uses artificial intelligence to enhance decision-making for water utilities. Its platform provides detailed insights into the condition and risk of water and wastewater systems, enabling utilities to prioritize repairs and investments with confidence. Learn more at www.voda.ai.

About Oldcastle Infrastructure

Oldcastle Infrastructure, A CRH Company, is a leading provider of infrastructure solutions for the water, communications, and energy markets. With an extensive network of manufacturing facilities and a focus on operational excellence, the company delivers innovative and sustainable products and services throughout North America. Utilizing scale, product breadth, and more than 50 years of engineering expertise, the company delivers products and services designed for wastewater treatment, stormwater management and drainage, access & cable management, telecom & fiber utilities, security walls, electrical C&I, and smart infrastructure. The Oldcastle Infrastructure team partners with municipalities, utilities, contractors, asset owners and engineers to build and maintain the critical infrastructure that powers and connects our communities. For more information, visit www.oldcastleinfrastructure.com.

