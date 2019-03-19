CRF Bracket Supports Remote Consenting for Virtual Clinical Studies with Latest Release of its Integrated eConsent Solution

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRF Bracket announced a new release of TrialConsent®, the latest version of its revolutionary eConsent solution, with enhanced capabilities to support remote consenting in virtual clinical trials. With the industry embracing electronic platforms and studies including virtual trial components increasing, this latest iteration of TrialConsent is poised to support remote consenting and at-home consenting by patients.

Ideally suited to the remote trial model, TrialConsent designs, collects, and manages the informed consent process when delivered both at site visit or remotely at home, and is the only eConsent solution that can serve as either a standalone solution or integrate with eCOA and enhance patient engagement on the same platform. Exclusive TrialConsent features provide patients with a secure password-protected login account that enables them to save progress whether they are at home or at the site.

"The continually increasing demand for solutions like TrialConsent underscores the accelerating demand across the life science industry for more integration of capable, reliable electronic processes for a more patient-centered approach," said Jeff Lee, Product Lead, Patient Engagement and eConsent at CRF Bracket. "In addition to uniquely supporting remote consent in virtual trials, TrialConsent seamlessly complements CRF Bracket's suite of patient-centric eClinical solutions, where eConsent, eCOA, patient engagement and ePRO combine to provide a total patient centric experience."

By design, a virtual trial - also referred to as a direct-to-patient, site-less and remote study - maximizes patient availability and enrollment in a clinical study. Supported by the right eClinical solution, these virtual studies can greatly increase access to hard-to- reach patient populations (i.e. new geographies and remote areas). This can be particularly important in rare diseases research, for example, where patient recruitment is challenging due to the geographic dispersion of potential participants.

TrialConsent underpins patient centricity for virtual studies, enabling the onboarding of patients with reduced or no site visits, more time to evaluate the study information and consent form at home, and the opportunity to involve family and friends in the decision to participate. Fewer visits and less frequent travel for patients consequently reduces costs incurred by sponsors and has the potential to keep subjects connected with the study. The virtual trial model, supported by technology that offers patients a simple experience, also allows the patient to perform study requirements independently from the site, which benefits those with mobility issues, such as the elderly, or those living in rural areas.

About CRF Bracket

CRF Bracket was formed in 2018 by the merger of CRF Health and Bracket to provide life science companies with patient-centric technology solutions that advance clinical research and transform the patient experience. The company's solutions include electronic clinical outcome assessments (eCOAs), eConsent, patient engagement, interactive response technology (IRT), clinical supply forecasting and management, and endpoint quality services that combine advanced analytics and therapeutic area-specific scientific consulting. CRF Bracket's applications are trusted by pharmaceutical companies of all sizes, including all of the top 20 pharmas, as well as CROs, biotechs, and academic institutions on over 4,000 global clinical trials. For nearly 20 years, CRF Bracket has been committed to helping life science companies bring life-changing therapies to patients and communities around the world.

