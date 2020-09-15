Credorax Partners with Scenic Group to Offer End-to-End Gateway Services and Acquiring Services to Booking Agents

Smart payments provider will facilitate global payments and acquiring services for world-renowned luxury cruise and tour operator.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading smart payments provider and fintech bank, Credorax, and luxury cruise and tour merchant Scenic Group , announced a partnership that will enable Scenic Group to accept and process payments from travel agencies around the world. Through this partnership, Credorax will provide its full suite of services to Scenic Group, allowing travel agents a seamless booking and payments process.

As a smart payments provider, Credorax helps merchants accept payments easily with its Source ™ payments gateway. The platform offers telecom-grade (99.999%) availability for processing payments as well as a host of payments products and services designed to maximize business growth and optimise operational processes. Credorax's services will enable Scenic Group to accept and process payments in over 120 currencies, and have access to a wide range of alternative payment methods, Credorax's 'Insights' platform for BI, reporting and reconciliation, along with customized Hosted Payment Pages services supporting Visa, MasterCard and AMEX card types to make sure they never deny a valid payment.

"We have always been driven by the desire to help our customers run their businesses as easily and smoothly as possible, and we are excited to extend our services to such a prestigious luxury cruise and tour merchant as Scenic Group," said Igal Rotem, CEO at Credorax. "During these difficult times, it's an honor for us to support the travel industry and we're confident that our next-gen processing and payment transaction systems will be extremely beneficial to Scenic Group as the travel industry gradually emerges from this crisis."

In this time of unprecedented global uncertainty and increased digital transactions, streamlined payments have become more vital than ever across industries. But the perceived risk associated with the travel industry has left it without sufficient access to quality smart payments services. Agile fintechs such as Credorax are stepping in to help the travel industry meet travelers' needs and providing superior services to ensure solid industry players remain relevant and competitive.

"We strive to provide the highest levels of convenience and comfort to our customers – both agents and travellers alike – and that means making every step as seamless and enjoyable as possible, well before the trip itself begins," said Anna Wolfsteiner, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Scenic Group. "We are thrilled to strengthen our payments infrastructure as the travel industry reopens and are confident that Credorax is the ideal partner to help us offer a best-in-class payments offering that's just as leisurely as our cruises and tours."

About Credorax

Credorax is a smart payments provider and fully licensed bank providing cross-border processing for eCommerce and omni-channel payments. Our gateway technology, Source™, has been developed in-house to provide a streamlined payments experience so smart and secure, that merchants can reach their full business potential simply by better managing their payments. Credorax merchants can accept more than a hundred cards and local payment methods and get paid in their currency of choice. Our merchants also enjoy best-in-class approval rate optimization, advanced anti-fraud protection, business intelligence and a host of other value-added services and products adding up to a payments experience unlike any other. To learn more, contact us at grow@credorax.com or visit www.credorax.com .

About Scenic Group

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 34-year history to include award-winning, truly all-inclusive river cruises and handcrafted land journeys that take guests to many of the world's most fascinating destinations. Since 2008, Scenic has offered river cruises in Europe, South East Asia, Russia and Egypt on its 15 Space-Ships. Sister brand Emerald Cruises has seven Star-Ships offering Europe river cruises with an eighth launched last year for South East Asia's Mekong River. In 2019 Scenic launched the World's First Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse.

