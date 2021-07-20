Credit Card Payments Market to Reach $263.47 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 8.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028." According to the report, the global credit card payments market generated $138.43 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $263.47 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 249 Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12201

Prime Determinants of Growth

Surge in demand for alternatives ways for cash payment and presence of affordable credit cards worldwide drive the growth of the global credit card payments market. However, rise in credit card fraudulent activities across the globe hinders the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in offerings such as blockchain to raise levels of security and demand from developing nations present opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to job losses and reduction in salaries during the Covid-19 pandemic, consumer spending has been reduced, which in turn, impacted the credit card payments market.

Moreover, restrictions on local, interstate, and international travel, closure of various bars & restaurants, and restricted access to essential and non-essential goods during the lockdown across the globe impacted the payments through credit cards.

Many banks and fintech firms have been revising their credit card limits and interest rates to recover from losses incurred during the pandemic and improve the overall situation.

The General-Purpose Credit Cards Segment to Continue Its Leadership Status During the Forecast Period

Based on card type, the general-purpose credit cards segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the global credit card payments market, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to instant discounts or credits provided each month or year on certain purchases to users. However, the specialty & other credit cards segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028, owing to bonus points given on the usage, which can be utilized for other purchases.

The Visa Segment to Maintain Its Dominance in Terms of Revenue During The Forecast Period

Based on provider, the Visa segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global credit card payments market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy and secure ways of payment and various benefits to their customers such as Visa's Zero Liability Policy in which customers will not be held responsible for fraudulent activities. However, the MasterCard segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12201

North America to Maintain Its Lead Position By 2028

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global credit card payments market, and is expected to maintain its lead position by 2028. This is due to high adoption of credit cards with around 50% of total transactions and emergence of technologies such as EMV and contactless cards. However, Europe is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in computing power and storage that improved speed, precision, and data analysis capabilities.

Leading Market Players

American Express

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays PLC

Capital One

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MasterCard

Synchrony

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

USAA

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Smart Card Market

Contactless Payments Market

NFC Payments Market

B2B Payments Market

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Payment Card Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

Personal Bank Card Market- Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research