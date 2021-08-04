Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team

Grant Leisure and The Panorama Group band together to become the world's foremost creators of new all-in-one tourism destinations

SAN ANTONIO and SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior executives of Panorama Group, Inc. and Andrew Grant have today jointly announced that Andrew Grant is joining the Panorama Group. The result is one of the most creative leisure companies in the world, offering in-depth and complete services across every segment of the sector. The new entity, Grant Leisure Inc (Texas), aims – even more than before – to become a "one stop shop" for the creation of major tourist destinations.

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and with offices worldwide, Panorama Group, Inc. specializes in resort, hotel and residential developments and has been in business for 60 years, working in over 75 countries.

Founded in the UK over 40 years ago and currently based in Santa Barbara, Andrew Grant's organization is a multi-attraction, entertainment, resort and casino consulting firm, with unparalleled accomplishments in the field of outdoor entertainment.

The new company will enable harmonious project management on an even broader scale when it comes to the financing, development or re-development of destinations, including planning and construction of hotels and resorts, entertainment centers, casinos or cruise ports. Support services include market studies, land planning, architecture, engineering… the list goes on.

The combined efforts of the two companies will add depth to each of the entities for global clients. For example, henceforth, Grant Leisure will be able to offer Panorama's full range of financial products, from equity, debt and out-of-the-box thinking, through a Panorama Company, Panorama Capital, Inc.

Williston H. Clover, Founder & President, Panorama Group, Inc., said: "I have known and worked with Andy Grant for over 30 years, and we are very grateful to have his level of knowledge and expertise associated with the Panorama Group. Andy is the definitive expert in three fields: historic property renovation and operation, zoos and animal display areas, theme parks and entertainment. The detailed expertise in these disciplines will be a great addition to the offering made by Panorama."

Andrew W. Grant said: "In all our experience of 40 years in the business, Panorama Group, Inc. is the best firm we have ever worked with. The Panorama team is not just good, they are good to work with. Our experience fills the entertainment needs for Panorama's resort development. We have worked all over the world and now 150 million people visit these attractions we have created. We always say, 'Profit from our Experience'."

Panorama and Grant have ongoing projects in Mexico, Costa Rica, The Bahamas, and Bermuda, with new projects being assessed every week.

Link to Media Resources: https://www.panoramaintl.com/press-release

Contact: Info@panoramaintl.com

About Grant Leisure

Andrew Grant, through Grant Leisure, (TX) assists clients through every stage of the development process -- from initial concept to successful completion. In many cases, ongoing management services are provided, from training to hands-on operations and marketing. Grant Leisure (TX) serves a global clientele, a broad spectrum of visitor and themed attractions, heritage attractions, museums, zoos, and mixed-use leisure and retail developments. What makes Grant Leisure (TX) unique is the hands-on experience in a multitude of attractions and leisure activities ranging in size and prestige, from Universal Studios Tour, Disneyland, San Diego Zoo, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle to projects of all shapes and sizes in 30 countries around the globe. Their focus since 1982 has been in creating or improving visitor experiences that enhance and profit the client's brand.

About Panorama Group, Inc.

The goal of The Panorama Group is to provide a total service to developers from concept of the development, all design and feasibility, financing, development, and marketing. The Panorama Group of companies is comprised of several entities owned in common, and several others associated with Panorama, but not owned in common with the Panorama Companies. Associated companies are often brought in as collaborators in projects, and the close relationships have been built up over the years. The Panorama Group of Companies is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with offices and representation worldwide. Panorama has been in business for 60 years and has accomplished its objectives and that of its clients in over 75 countries. The company has been deeply involved in every aspect of the real estate business, but specializes in resort, hotel and residential developments. Panorama offers consulting services, predevelopment services, such as market studies, land planning, architecture, engineering and all services including procurement of the financial package. To this end, it has a finance group that specializes in the placement of debt and equity financing.

