Creating the Leaders of Tomorrow: Valuable 500 Reach Milestone for 'Generation Valuable' on International Day for Persons with Disabilities

Powered by Verizon, the Valuable 500 has enlisted 75 Generation Valuable Mentees and Mentors

Launching in January 2023 , the Generation Valuable participants will gain access to world-class creative leadership courses and collaborative opportunities with the other multinational corporations taking part in the initial cohort.

, the Generation Valuable participants will gain access to world-class creative leadership courses and collaborative opportunities with the other multinational corporations taking part in the initial cohort. The programme modules include Creative Leadership, Leadership Identity, Strategic Thinking, Business for Good/ESG, and Disability Advocacy.

The Inaugural cohort includes EY, Hitachi Group, ISS, London Stock Exchange, Mahindra, Nestle, P&G, Santen, Sanofi, Sekisui House Ltd., and Verizon and includes companies for every continent in the programme.

LONDON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating International Day for Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) the Valuable 500 today announces reaching the goal of securing 75 mentees and mentors as the inaugural cohort for its innovative leadership 'Generation Valuable' programme from companies in every continent. This follows the launch of the search for the leaders of tomorrow at WEF in May this year.

Generation Valuable - The Disabled Leaders of Tomorrow

Research shows that marginalised talent often faces systemic barriers to promotion, leading to a shockingly low number of disabled people in leadership positions – particularly within the executive level and C-Suite. Generation Valuable seeks to address the gap in disability talent, at all levels, by creating an opportunity for one rising leader from each member company to receive training provided by some of the world's leading disability inclusion and leadership development experts, as well as an internal executive mentor. This will chart new pathways to C-Suite level for aspiring disabled leaders and caregivers.

Over the course of 12 months, the mentors will be championing the development of their mentees by sharing industry insights, encouraging growth mindsets, and equipping them with the strategic tools necessary to flourish in business. The programme will strengthen participants' personal leadership identities to cultivate environments that execute business strategies with an ESG and equity lens.

Caroline Casey, Founder, of the Valuable 500 commented:

"Generation Valuable will amplify real talent and pave the way for eliminating outdated biases that prevent aspiring leaders from attaining the C-Suite rung on their career ladders. I am truly excited for our next steps and look forward, as a Collective, to building better faster together."

Charlotte Edgeworth, Director of Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Impact, Sony Music UK commented:

"Sony Music UK is proud to support the inaugural cohort of Generation Valuable. The Valuable 500 is leading the way in disability inclusion and we are thrilled to be part of this important initiative. We know that participation will have a positive impact not just on mentees and their mentors but on the wider business environment."

Generation Valuable will be co-chaired by powerhouses in DEI Fred Moltz, Head of Accessibility, Verizon, Sam Latif, Company Accessibility Leader, P&G, and KR Liu, Head of Brand Accessibility, Google.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1959747/Generation_Valuable.jpg

Media contacts:

For interviews and further information, please contact:

Charlane Robinson

Head of Communications, the Valuable 500

Email: Charlane.Robinson@thevaluable500.com

SOURCE The Valuable 500