CreateLED's MicroLED Product Innovations to Debut at Art Basel 2025

Full-Stack Self-Developed Display Ecosystem Accelerates Virtual Production and Premium Home Theater Markets

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreateLED, the global leader in premium MicroLED display technology, announced today its upcoming debut at Art Basel Switzerland this June, where it will showcase its next-generation Cinema LED immersive display system. This exhibition highlights the deep integration of art and technology, presenting multidimensional scenarios for future viewing experiences that demonstrate CreateLED's continuous innovation and leadership in merging cultural arts with visual technology.

Furthermore, powered by its core technologies - "fully self-developed LED display architecture + cinema-grade color engine" - CreateLED is strengthening global collaborations with international film production studios, premium home integrators, and immersive experience design firms. These partnerships reinforce the company's position at the forefront of setting professional display industry standards.

In an era marked by rapid advancements in AI, XR, and virtual content, CreateLED not only develops and manufactures high-end MicroLED displays but also offers a comprehensive system platform centered on its proprietary ChromaLED system. This platform integrates image rendering, HDR color management, real-time synchronization, color control, and XR connectivity, providing global content creators, film directors, and spatial designers with a visual experience infrastructure that serves as "the foundation for value creation".

According to Lucy Qi, General Manager of CreateLED: "Our technologies are extensively applied in key fields such as digital film production, esports entertainment, immersive exhibitions, brand experiences, industrial visualization, and educational research. They have been successfully deployed in global benchmark projects including Museum of the Future (Dubai), Sky UK, NASA Space Center Museum, Genesis House (New York), Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Dortmund Stadium of German Bundesliga, and multiple Hollywood production centers."

Gary Feather, CTO of XStream Color, an expert in display and dvLED solutions for associations and companies, analyzed the leading advantages of CreateLED across eight key aspects: Full Color Gamut solutions approaching REC2020, showing and reproducing accurate and precise colors of nature; Fast Refresh Rates that allow realistic motion reproduction in parallel with lifelike professional camera recording; Bit Depth to reproduce smooth transitions in greyscale for magnificent sunsets and close up facial features; Reliability to assure the users that the display will perform flawlessly for years in the future; Durability to assure in all applications the display will be strong to avoid any damage; Visual Automated Calibration stored in the display tile to assure dynamic "Color and Brightness Match" on both delivery and long-term use; Seamless Surface Finish appearance optimize for all environment viewing and recording with cameras; support Anti-Reflective, AR, appearance; Applications of MicroLED and Chip-on-Board, COB, Technology to provide the state-of-the-Art solutions to customers.

In 2025, CreateLED will center its innovation efforts around resolving industry pain points to pioneer new advancements. Dr. T.I.Lin, a 25-year Home Cinema expert on color &image technology commented: "CreateLED's Reference Color Monitor currently leads the industry with its exceptional color reproduction capabilities, earning high praise from Hollywood. It is projected to hold annual market potential in the tens of millions of U.S. dollars."