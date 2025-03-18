CreAsia Studio in collaboration with VISION+ Announces 'My Chef in Crime' for Indonesia

HONG KONG, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CreAsia Studio, launched by Deepak Dhar and Banijay Entertainment, today announced My Chef in Crime, an innovative crime drama blending forensic science and food for Indonesia. Commissioned by VISION+, this 8-part series marks a milestone for CreAsia, bringing together a stellar creative team to create a new, locally inspired scripted format from Southeast Asia.

Jessica Kam and Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo

Developed and produced by CreAsia Studio, My Chef in Crime is the brainchild of Thai producer Pornmanus Rattanavich and scriptwriter Nitikarn Pinmuangngarm. Directed by Indonesian director Sondang Pratama, the show blends crime-solving with culinary science, set against diverse Asian food culture.

CreAsia Studio, launched last year, focuses on local collaborations to create original content and produce both Banijay IP and third-party adaptations for Southeast Asia markets. VISION+ will bring My Chef in Crime to audiences early next year. Clarissa Tanoesoedibjo, Managing Director of VISION+, stated, "VISION+ is dedicated to bringing fresh and engaging stories to our viewers, and My Chef in Crime is exactly the kind of high-quality, engaging content that excites us. We believe this show will set new benchmarks in the crime genre, and we are delighted to be partnered with CreAsia Studio to make it a reality."

"My Chef in Crime sets the tone for our vision of bringing locally resonant yet globally appealing content to the market," said Jessica Kam, Executive Vice President & Business Head, CreAsia Studio. "This show is a testament to our commitment to championing innovative narratives from Southeast Asia, and we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with the talented Thai and Indonesian creators as well as VISION+ to bring this groundbreaking concept to life."

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, added, "At Banijay Entertainment, we are always looking to push creative boundaries and redefine storytelling. My Chef in Crime is a bold, original concept that reflects our commitment to delivering premium entertainment across the region. We are confident that this unique mix of crime, food, and romance will resonate with audiences and reinforce CreAsia Studio's position as a powerhouse of compelling storytelling."

My Chef in Crime follows a former forensic investigator turned chef, accused of his rival's murder, using food science to clear his name, partnering with his high school crush, a detective, to solve crimes. Production begins this summer in Indonesia.

