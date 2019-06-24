Creandum Raises Creandum V, a EUR 265m Venture Fund Focusing on Early-stage Opportunities Across Europe

HELSINKI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Creandum announced the successful first and final close of Creandum V, a EUR 265 million early-stage venture fund focused on high-potential opportunities across Europe. Following strong demand from existing and new investors, Creandum V was heavily oversubscribed and enjoyed re-commitments from all institutional investors from Creandum IV, while also attracting several new investors primarily from the US. The reason for not raising an even larger fund is to remain focused on Seed and Series A investments.

2018 was a record year for the Creandum Funds with several of Europe's most successful tech exits ever. The Creandum Funds were shareholders in companies representing more than EUR 35 billion in exit value in 2018 alone including being the first VC investor in Europe's biggest tech exit Spotify, which went public on the NYSE in April 2018 at a USD 29.5 billion market cap. Other notable exits where Creandum was a shareholder include iZettle (acquired by PayPal for USD 2.2 billion), Small Giant Games (acquired by Zynga for USD 700 million), and Elastic (listed at Nasdaq with a market cap of USD 4.9 billion). Creandum's second fund, which was the first venture capital investor in Spotify and iZettle, is according to industry experts Europe's best performing institutional venture capital fund ever.

Creandum V has selected Creandum V Advisor as its exclusive advisor to the Fund. Creandum V Advisor is based in Stockholm, Berlin and San Francisco. Creandum V will follow the same strategy as previous Creandum Funds, focusing on Seed and Series A opportunities across Europe.

About Creandum

Creandum is a leading European early-stage venture capital investor whose funds have invested in some of Europe's most successful tech companies including Spotify, iZettle, Klarna, and Small Giant Games. According to industry experts, Creandum II is considered Europe's best performing institutional venture capital fund ever. The Creandum Funds are based in Guernsey, and are advised by advisory entities in Sweden, Berlin, and San Francisco.

